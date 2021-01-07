Why travelling may never be the same again

Send this page to someone via email

As of Thursday, anyone flying into Canada will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country.

The new travel restrictions, released by the federal government on Dec. 31, 2020, state that all airline passengers aged five and older must take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their flight.

All passengers entering into Canada must also complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine when they arrive. In addition to these rules, the government is continuing to strongly advise Canadians against all non-essential travel.

READ MORE: Travellers must take a COVID-19 test before flying to Canada. Here’s what you need to know

According to travel expert Claire Newell, one of the things that has caused confusion amid the government’s new rules has been the pilot program in place in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you fly into Calgary, the government of Canada, with the government of Alberta, has this program in place where if you have a test once you land and it’s negative you can get out of quarantine,” Newell said.

2:41 New COVID-19 test rules for travellers take effect late Wednesday New COVID-19 test rules for travellers take effect late Wednesday

As the government’s rules come into effect, Canadians are wondering what the future of travelling could look like.

Newell adds that travelling has changed for the foreseeable future.



“People think that when the vaccine rolls out that you’re not going to need to do what we’ve become so used to and I think that’s the wrong idea.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re still going to be needing to wear masks, and socially distance, and you’re going to see all of the health and safety protocols in place.”

When it comes to booking future destinations, Newell said plan in advance by ensuring that companies have flexible terms and that proper health and safety protocols are set in place.

Health and safety protocols for travelling, such as in airports and hotels, have included wearing masks and physical distancing, conducting temperature checks, using enhanced cleaning, installing plexiglass at check-in counters, rapid testing or proof of vaccine.

“If you’re going to an all-inclusive resort, you will likely have no buffets. You will be served at the buffet — you won’t be able to grab the spoon and put it on your plate yourself. You’ll see the plexiglass up,” she said.

“I think that’s going to take years, and in some instances, you won’t see a change at all.”

To learn more about what the future of travel could look like in 2021, watch Newell’s full interview with The Morning Show above.