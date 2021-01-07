Menu

Canada

Man dies in Edwardsburgh, Ont. snowmobile collision

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 10:19 am
OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Edwardsburgh, Ont.
OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Edwardsburgh, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

The OPP says a man has died after a snowmobile crash in Edwardsburgh, Ont.

According to OPP, on Wednesday, around 4 p.m., a snowmobile rolled over while being driven in the east ditch of Millar Road.

Read more: Ottawa man dead after snowmobile collision in North Frontenac

Police say Matthew Vandine, 40, of Edwardsburgh, was taken to hospital following the rollover, but later died.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

