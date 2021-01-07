Man dies in Edwardsburgh, Ont. snowmobile collision

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP says a man has died after a snowmobile crash in Edwardsburgh, Ont.

According to OPP, on Wednesday, around 4 p.m., a snowmobile rolled over while being driven in the east ditch of Millar Road.

Police say Matthew Vandine, 40, of Edwardsburgh, was taken to hospital following the rollover, but later died.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

