New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update after 2 days of record-setting case numbers

New Brunswick officials will provide a COVID-19 update after back-to-back days of record-setting case numbers in the province.

Wednesday saw 31 new cases of the virus reported in the province, which broke the record of new cases announced on a single-day set on Tuesday, which was 27.

Since Jan. 1, 94 cases have been reported in the province, prompting New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health to declare that a new wave of the pandemic had arrived in the province on Tuesday.

It’s the fallout of decisions made over the holidays, according to health officials, with several clusters being linked to individuals who went to holiday gatherings and to work while symptomatic.

“Things will likely get worse before they get better,” Russell said on Wednesday.

In response to the spiking case levels, health officials have moved the entirety of the province into the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 response plan.

The orange phase attempts to balance the reopening of businesses with the prevention of a resurgence in coronavirus transmission.

However, the province notes that the orange phase also indicates a “significant risk that COVID-19 is no longer under control in the province.”

Wearing face masks is mandatory in indoor public spaces during the orange phase. Masks are to be worn in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Under the orange phase, New Brunswickers are restricted to a single household bubble which can be extended to caregivers or to an immediate family member that is in need of assistance or support.

As an example, even though groups are allowed out into restaurants, they may not sit with people from another household bubble.

The province says that essential travel is only recommended in and out of orange zones. However, people can continue to travel within the province for work, school, essential errands and medical appointments.

Non-urgent medical procedures are permitted during this phase.

More information on restrictions under the orange zone are available here.

As of Wednesday, there are 110 active cases in New Brunswick. There have been a total of 693 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began of which 573 people are considered to be recovered.

Nine people have died in the province and one person is currently in the hospital. That individual is in the intensive care unit.

Russell will be joined by Health Minister Dororthy Shephard for the update, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Global News will carry the update live on our website.