Two people have been displaced after a house fire on Wednesday in northern New Brunswick.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire at the home on Mitchell Road in Belledune, N.B., located roughly 50 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, N.B., was reported at approximately 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The two people are staying with relatives while red cross volunteers assisted them with emergency purchases like clothing, food and some other basic necessities.

