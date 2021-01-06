Menu

Crime

‘Several’ in custody after report of firearms in South Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Police have three people in custody after a report of a suspect with a firearm in South Burnaby, Wednesday.
Police have three people in custody after a report of a suspect with a firearm in South Burnaby, Wednesday. File

RCMP are asking people to avoid an area of South Burnaby, after reports of someone with a gun.

Police said they were called to the area of Willard Street and Thorne Avenue late Wednesday afternoon on a firearms complaint.

Mounties said there were no reports of injuries, and that several people were in custody.

Police remained on scene gathering evidence Wednesday evening, and said traffic would be impacted.

