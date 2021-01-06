4 new COVID-19 cases on Prince Edward Island said to all be travel-related

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the four cases involve people who travelled outside the Atlantic region.

The cases involve three men – one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 50s – and a woman in her 30s.

There are currently eight active cases on the Island.

Given the recent decision by New Brunswick to put the entire province under the orange level of its recovery plan, Morrison is asking anyone on P.E.I. who travelled to New Brunswick since Christmas to closely monitor for COVID symptoms.

Any New Brunswickers who travel for work on the Island are being instructed to be tested for COVID-19 while on the Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.