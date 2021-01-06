Menu

Canada

4 new COVID-19 cases on Prince Edward Island said to all be travel-related

By The Staff The Canadian Press
New Brunswick reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 110.

Public Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the four cases involve people who travelled outside the Atlantic region.

The cases involve three men – one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 50s – and a woman in her 30s.

There are currently eight active cases on the Island.

Read more: Freezers that until recently held choice P.E.I. tuna will now store COVID-19 vaccine

Given the recent decision by New Brunswick to put the entire province under the orange level of its recovery plan, Morrison is asking anyone on P.E.I. who travelled to New Brunswick since Christmas to closely monitor for COVID symptoms.

Any New Brunswickers who travel for work on the Island are being instructed to be tested for COVID-19 while on the Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Public healthAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 updatePEIP.E.I.Heather Morrison
