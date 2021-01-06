Menu

Health

Toronto launching vaccination program for paramedics at 3 sites on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Paramedics arrive at the Rockcliffe Care Community in Toronto on Sunday November 15, 2020.
Paramedics arrive at the Rockcliffe Care Community in Toronto on Sunday November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto will begin vaccinating its 1,300 paramedics against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mayor John Tory says those who want vaccinations can receive doses at one of three sites.

Each site will be able to inoculate up to 50 paramedics per day with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Read more: Ontario says paramedics will be included in 1st phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The city says paramedics are an extension of hospital emergency departments.

It says ensuring they get vaccinated is important for protecting hospital staff and other first responders.

The program is in partnership with Sunnybrook hospital, Humber River hospital, and the University Health Network.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
