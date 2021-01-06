Toronto launching vaccination program for paramedics at 3 sites on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto will begin vaccinating its 1,300 paramedics against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mayor John Tory says those who want vaccinations can receive doses at one of three sites.

Each site will be able to inoculate up to 50 paramedics per day with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The city says paramedics are an extension of hospital emergency departments.

It says ensuring they get vaccinated is important for protecting hospital staff and other first responders.

The program is in partnership with Sunnybrook hospital, Humber River hospital, and the University Health Network.

