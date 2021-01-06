COVID-19: Cases surpass 400 for Peterborough, health unit to hold online Q&A on vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon as the region surpasses 400 cases since the pandemic was declared.

The new cases push the overall total to 406 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 92 cases are active with another four resolved cases reported. There are now 305 resolved — approximately 75 per cent of all cases.

Three outbreaks remain active: Community Live Trent Highlands’ residential home in Peterborough (declared Dec. 23) which has had 14 cases among residents and staff. As of Wednesday, two resident and five staff cases have been resolved, leaving active cases among three residents and four staff.

There are also outbreaks at another unidentified congregate living site in the city and at a workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been five deaths related to COVID-19.

Vaccine presentation

The health unit will be hosting an online presentation about the current status of COVID-19 vaccines and the local rollout. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

“I look forward to sharing the latest information so our residents can feel as prepared as possible when vaccine starts arriving,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

“I welcome this opportunity to engage with our community and clarify any confusion so we can all work together on this vital next step in controlling the pandemic.”

Salvaterra invites questions from the community in advance so she can try to address them during her presentation which also includes a focus on the provincial vaccine rollout and an overview of approved vaccines in Canada.

To register and submit questions, visit this link.

For those unable to attend, the event will be posted on the health unit’s website.

