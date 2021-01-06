Menu

Canada

COSAR comes to aid of person in distress, 2nd call for help in 2021

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 4:39 pm
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says it received a call for help on Tuesday for a person in medical distress in the Fintry area.
The new year is less than a week old, but Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to its second call for help of 2021 on Tuesday.

COSAR says it received the request around 8 p.m., for a person in medical distress in the Fintry area.

The search and rescue agency says Fintry is normally served by Vernon Search and Rescue, but that they were busy looking for a snowmobiler in the Mara Lake area, so it stepped in to help.

Read more: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says 2020 was its busiest year on record

Eighteen COSAR members were involved in the search, with a search boat also patrolling the shoreline.

The subject was located around midnight and was taken to a waiting ambulance.

COSAR said it had a record year for calls in 2020 with 81 tasks.

Of note, COSAR said Vernon Search and Rescue’s Tuesday search also ended successfully.

COSAR also issued a reminder to backcountry users to check avalanche conditions, leave a trip plan and to bring the 10 essentials.

For more about adventure preparation, click here.

Injured snowmobiler rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue
