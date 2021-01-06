New Brunswick is reminding residents to register damage caused by rainfall from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.Heavy rain has caused some of the worst flooding New Brunswick experienced in years.According to the province, almost 250 New Brunswickers have registered damage in the wake of the storm, but registrations have dwindled over the last two weeks.READ MORE: New Brunswick woman remains stranded a week after storm washed out bridge to homeResidents affected by flooding can report damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 or by registering online, and they have until Jan. 15, 2021, to do so.“This is not the deadline to file a disaster financial assistance application,” said the province in a statement.The deadline to apply for disaster financial assistance is March 31.
N.B. residents impacted by flooding encouraged to report damage
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments