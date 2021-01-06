Menu

Crime

Police investigate a stabbing in downtown Kitchener

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 2:53 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a stabbing in downtown Kitchener that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Charles Street East at around 12:50 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Police say they found a man suffering from a stab wound and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were announced and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-970-5777 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

