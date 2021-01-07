Okanagan weather: Mixed precipitation risk returns, along with cooling trend

Send this page to someone via email

Breaks of blue skies, sunshine and above-zero temperatures are in the Okanagan forecast for Thursday, as a brief ridge of high pressure will see the mercury climb to around 2 C in the afternoon.

The sunny skies, however, are short-lived, as the next frontal boundary will sweep through on Friday, bringing a return to some snow in the morning followed by mixed precipitation in the afternoon.

0 to 3 centimetres of snow is possible in the valley bottom on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will hover just above the freezing mark starting Friday. This will last through the weekend, with overnight lows in the mid-minus single digits.

Sunny breaks are expected to return on Saturday before the next batch of clouds returns Sunday, along with the risk of a bit more precipitation.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around to kick off the second week of 2021, as daytime highs continue to rise above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

