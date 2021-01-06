Quinte West OPP looking for catalytic converter thief

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are requesting the public’s assistance to help catch a catalytic converter thief.
Police say they were alerted to a theft from a local business on Frankford Road Jan. 5, after several catalytic converters were removed from company vehicles on the property.
According to OPP, the stolen auto parts amounted to $22,000.
OPP are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
