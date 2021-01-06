Menu

Crime

Quinte West OPP looking for catalytic converter thief

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 3:02 pm
OPP say $22,000-worth of catalytic converters were stolen from company vehicles at a Quinte West business Tuesday.
OPP say $22,000-worth of catalytic converters were stolen from company vehicles at a Quinte West business Tuesday. Sarah Ryan / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are requesting the public’s assistance to help catch a catalytic converter thief.

Police say they were alerted to a theft from a local business on Frankford Road Jan. 5, after several catalytic converters were removed from company vehicles on the property.

According to OPP, the stolen auto parts amounted to $22,000.

Trending Stories

OPP are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

