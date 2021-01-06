Menu

Canada

Saskatoon firefighters battle fire at Dudley Street commercial building

By David Giles Global News
Saskatoon firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the building on Dudley Street when they arrived.
Saskatoon firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the building on Dudley Street when they arrived. Mandy Vocke / Global News

Investigators say they have not yet been able to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said an alarm monitoring company called in a fire signal at the building in the 2400 block of Dudley Street at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the building when they arrived.

They entered the building and were able to quickly contain the fire and put out hot spots.

A search of the building confirmed no one was inside, fire department officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $125,000.

