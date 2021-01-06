Saskatoon firefighters battle fire at Dudley Street commercial building

Investigators say they have not yet been able to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Saskatoon.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said an alarm monitoring company called in a fire signal at the building in the 2400 block of Dudley Street at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the building when they arrived.
They entered the building and were able to quickly contain the fire and put out hot spots.
A search of the building confirmed no one was inside, fire department officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated at $125,000.
