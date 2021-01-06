Four more cases of COVID-19 confirmed at schools in Thames Valley board

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has identified four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its schools.

On Tuesday, the school board reported a single case at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute, Lord Dorchester Secondary School, Stoney Creek Public School, and Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School.

TVDSB says it is working with the Middlesex London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health in order to identify close contacts.

There are now four active cases of COVID-19 at school communities under the Thames Valley board. Some 153 cases have previously been reported within the school board, but have since recovered.

Students returned to learning this week, albeit online, and are scheduled to return to the classroom later this month.

High school students will be learning online full-time until Jan. 22, while the province’s elementary schools are scheduled to return to in-person learning next week.

The Middlesex London Health Unit reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while the Southwestern Public Health reported 67 new cases.