Crime

Huntsville, Ont., man charged with sexual offences following luring of youth

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 5:16 pm
Police say they received the complaint through Cybertip.ca in late December and launched an investigation.
Police say they received the complaint through Cybertip.ca in late December and launched an investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A 49-year-old Huntsville, Ont., man has been charged with sexual offences following a complaint that a young person had “intimate contact” with an adult.

Police say they received the complaint through Cybertip.ca in late December 2020 and launched an investigation.

Read more: Huntsville, Ont., man charged with child sexual offences

Kevin Cameron, 49, from Huntsville, was subsequently charged with three counts of luring a person under 18 through telecommunication.

Cameron is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or those who have information are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

