Coronavirus: Outbreak at Hamilton paramedics base on the Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Public health declared another workplace outbreak on Tuesday at a Hamilton paramedics unit on the Mountain.

A spokesperson for paramedics says the outbreak is at the Limeridge Base on Limeridge Road and Upper Ottawa Street near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

Three paramedics have tested positive for the coronavirus at the base, according to Supt. Dave Thompson.

“The employees are currently self-isolating and public health services are in the process of completing contact tracing to ensure all close contacts also self-isolate,” public health said in a release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city says the paramedics followed proper protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE) and it’s not believed there was any unprotected contact with the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The Limeridge location is expected to go through a deep cleaning this week. The agency says there will be no interruption to service.