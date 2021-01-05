Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak at Hamilton paramedics base on the Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 4:32 pm
Hamilton Paramedics Twitter

Public health declared another workplace outbreak on Tuesday at a Hamilton paramedics unit on the Mountain.

A spokesperson for paramedics says the outbreak is at the Limeridge Base on Limeridge Road and Upper Ottawa Street near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway.

Three paramedics have tested positive for the coronavirus at the base, according to Supt. Dave Thompson.

Read more: Coronavirus — Hamilton reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

“The employees are currently self-isolating and public health services are in the process of completing contact tracing to ensure all close contacts also self-isolate,” public health said in a release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city says the paramedics followed proper protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE) and it’s not believed there was any unprotected contact with the public.

The Limeridge location is expected to go through a deep cleaning this week. The agency says there will be no interruption to service.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario has vaccinated more people than any other province, Ford says' Coronavirus: Ontario has vaccinated more people than any other province, Ford says
