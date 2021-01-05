Public health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 locations in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Public health announced Tuesday that it has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Moncton (Zone 1) and Atholville (Zone 5).

The exposure may have occurred at the following locations:

Miss Cue pool hall from Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. (495 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Walmart on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (4 Jagoe St., Atholville).

“If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines,” public health officials said.

If anyone is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus and does not need to talk to a nurse, public health said they can complete the self-assessment online and get tested.

