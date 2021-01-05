Menu

Health

Public health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 locations in N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 3:12 pm
As of Nov. 20, 2020, roughly 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the federal government's COVID Alert app.
As of Nov. 20, 2020, roughly 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the federal government's COVID Alert app. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Public health announced Tuesday that it has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Moncton (Zone 1) and Atholville (Zone 5).

The exposure may have occurred at the following locations:

  • Miss Cue pool hall from Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. (495 Mountain Rd., Moncton)
  • Walmart on Dec. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on Dec. 31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (4 Jagoe St., Atholville).

Read more: New Brunswick reports 27 new coronavirus cases, all zones returning to orange phase

“If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines,” public health officials said.

If anyone is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus and does not need to talk to a nurse, public health said they can complete the self-assessment online and get tested.

