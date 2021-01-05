Premier Higgs announces additional relief for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Tuesday additional relief for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 in the form of a non-repayable grant.

“It is crucial that we continue to support businesses that face difficulties, especially when they are impacted by elevated and/or restrictive, but necessary, Public Health measures in either orange or red alert levels,” Higgs said in a statement.

This announcement comes after Higgs confirmed that the entire province will step back into the orange COVID-19 recovery phase Tuesday at midnight due to the latest spike of COVID-19 cases.

Through Opportunities New Brunswick, the province said these grants of up to $5,000 will be available for small businesses that have been subject to orange or red alert level measures for at least one week between Oct. 10, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

This new support program is in addition to the enhancements being made to the Small Business Emergency Working Capital Program that resulted in more than $17 million being distributed to businesses throughout the province.

Further details, such as eligibility requirements and how and where to apply, will be available in the coming weeks, the province said.

