Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Hamilton reported 209 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

The city’s total number of active cases is now at 1,714 with a weekly case rate of 168 per 100,000.

Public health says the deaths involved five people over 80, two in their 70s and four in their 60s.

Hamilton now has 190 deaths connected to the pandemic that began in March 2020.

Four of the deaths are tied to an outbreak at Grace Villa, which has had 231 positive cases and 42 deaths since its outbreak began on Nov. 25, 2020.

Two retirement homes reported a single death on Tuesday: Aberdeen Gardens in the lower end of the city and St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence near Rymal Road on the Mountain.

One death was reported at the Blackadar Continuing Care Centre, another was tied to the Juravinski Hospital’s E3 unit.

The three remaining deaths were not connected to an outbreak in the city, according to public health.

There are 27 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 5, which includes 20 institutions, five community agencies, one workplace and one daycare.

Two new outbreaks include the Families First daycare in Stoney Creek which involves a single case with a staff member and three cases among paramedics at the Limeridge base on the Mountain.

The outbreak at Shalom Village now has 41 active cases as of Tuesday among 26 residents and 15 staff members. Since the outbreak began, the home has had 95 residents and 77 staff members infected with the virus.

Last week, Shalom Village reported the home had 19 coronavirus-related deaths. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the home told Global News that the number was rolled back to 17 after discovering that COVID-19 was not confirmed as a factor in the deaths of two residents.

“The discrepancy is the result of different reporting parameters between agencies,” said Laurie Pringle, director of communications and engagement for Shalom Village.

“Previously, we were instructed to classify all deaths as COVID deaths. Now we are reviewing that decision and it has been decided not to do so.”

The outbreak in four units of the Juravinski Hospital involves 118 people and 10 deaths.

The city has seen 6,788 total cases during the pandemic. There are 77 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Hamilton Health Sciences says nine of its 55 coronavirus patients are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Halton Region reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Halton Region reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four deaths tied to three long-term care homes and a retirement home.

The region has 757 active cases as of Jan. 5, with Burlington accounting for 242 cases, Halton Hills with 74, Milton with 245 and Oakville with 196.

Three long-term care homes, Creek Way Village, Extendicare Halton Hills and Wyndham Manor all reported one new COVID-19-connected death on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Chartwell Lakeshore retirement home also recorded a single death.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks, with the largest of the 19 institutional outbreaks at Wyndham Manor in Oakville which is now into day 77. The facility has 145 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 21. The home has also recorded 20 deaths in the surge.

Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown now has 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 128 COVID-19 cases since their outbreak began on Dec. 4.

The outbreak at Chartwell Lakeshore has accounted for six deaths. The home has had 41 cases among 26 residents, eight staff, and seven others connected to the home.

Public health has recorded 6,484 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has had 123 coronavirus-related deaths.

Niagara Region reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but saw its active cases drop under a thousand to 985.

Niagara Health is reporting that 92 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region has 41 active outbreaks, 23 of which are institutional.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has 231 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. There have been 28 deaths connected with COVID-19 since the surge began on Dec. 12.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 59 cases among 34 residents and 25 staff members. The home has had eight deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Seventy of the region’s 142 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,486 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region now has 150 active cases as of Jan. 5, and broke the 1,000-case mark on Tuesday recording 1,007 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The region has five institutional outbreaks at Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood Village apartments, Edgewood Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Norview Lodge in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County also broke the 1,000-case mark confirming it has now had 1,009 COVID-19 positive results since the pandemic began, with 26 more cases added Tuesday.

The region now has 173 active cases with five people receiving hospital care.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke revealed the region had its highest single-week case count to-date for the week of Jan. 3, far surpassing a previous high of 95 cases.

“We continue to see large amounts of cases linked to non-household social gatherings. We are also seeing an increase in cases acquiring the illness in workplaces located both within and outside of Brant,” Urbantke said in her weekly update on Tuesday.

She also revealed the county will receive its first doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The vaccines will be administered to priority populations set by the ministry of health and vaccine task force.

Brant has seven institutional outbreaks including six in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens, Our Lady of Providence Elementary, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre and St. John’s College.

The other outbreak is in Paris at the Park Lane Terrace retirement home.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.