Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Witness report leads to impaired driving arrest in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 12:54 pm
A Lindsay man has been charged with impaired driving.
A Lindsay man has been charged with impaired driving. The Canadian Press

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following an incident in the town on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Kent Street West in Lindsay.

Police say an officer located the suspect vehicle. While speaking with the driver, the officer located alcohol that was readily available in the vehicle.

Read more: Toronto man charged with impaired driving following Highway 115 crash in Peterborough

Further investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories

John Sparks, 49, of Lindsay was arrested. He was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs along with impaired operation with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 4, police said on Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving' Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayLindsay crimekent streetLindsay impaired
Flyers
More weekly flyers