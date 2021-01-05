Witness report leads to impaired driving arrest in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following an incident in the town on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Kent Street West in Lindsay.

Police say an officer located the suspect vehicle. While speaking with the driver, the officer located alcohol that was readily available in the vehicle.

Further investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

John Sparks, 49, of Lindsay was arrested. He was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs along with impaired operation with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

The accused was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 4, police said on Tuesday.