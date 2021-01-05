Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police continue search for 3rd suspect in connection with December home invasion in Collingwood

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 1:17 pm
Officers found two of three male suspects connected to a Collingwood home invasion Dec. 19 in a car on Cameron Street.
Officers found two of three male suspects connected to a Collingwood home invasion Dec. 19 in a car on Cameron Street. OPP handout

OPP say they’re continuing to search for a third male suspect in connection with an investigation into a December home invasion in Collingwood, Ont.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 19, police say three men forced their way into a Fair Street home and assaulted a resident.

Read more: Drug trafficking warrants in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Toronto yield charges: OPP

According to officers, the suspects tied the resident’s hands and feet and threatened him repeatedly with what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspects subsequently made it out of the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim, who experienced minor injuries as a result of the incident, made his way to a neighbour’s home, where police were called.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found two of the male suspects in a car on Cameron Street, where they were arrested and transported to the police station and held for bail court.

Trending Stories

Read more: Two charged after drug bust in Bracebridge, Ont.

Antoine Crooks, 20, from Scarborough, and Steven Imbriglio, 43, from Collingwood, were both charged with possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, breaking and entering, robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police are continuing to search for the third male suspect. OPP say there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collingwood/Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion' Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
collingwoodCollingwood newsCollingwood OPPBlue Mountains OPPCollingwood assaultCollingwood break inCameron Street CollingwoodCollingwood home invasion
Flyers
More weekly flyers