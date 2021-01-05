Police continue search for 3rd suspect in connection with December home invasion in Collingwood

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re continuing to search for a third male suspect in connection with an investigation into a December home invasion in Collingwood, Ont.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 19, police say three men forced their way into a Fair Street home and assaulted a resident.

According to officers, the suspects tied the resident’s hands and feet and threatened him repeatedly with what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspects subsequently made it out of the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim, who experienced minor injuries as a result of the incident, made his way to a neighbour’s home, where police were called.

Officers found two of the male suspects in a car on Cameron Street, where they were arrested and transported to the police station and held for bail court.

Antoine Crooks, 20, from Scarborough, and Steven Imbriglio, 43, from Collingwood, were both charged with possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, breaking and entering, robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police are continuing to search for the third male suspect. OPP say there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collingwood/Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

