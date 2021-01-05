N.S. woman arrested for calling 911 six times for non-emergency reasons on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kings District RCMP said they arrested a 46-year-old woman in Cambridge, N.S., after she called 911 six times for non-emergency reasons on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the woman was issued a Summary Offence Ticket after the second 911 call that occurred.

Read more: Cape Breton mayor started first day in office with new baby boy

“She continued to call 911 and was subsequently arrested to stop the continuation of the offence,” the RCMP said.

The fine for 911 misuse in Nova Scotia is $697.50.

“New Year’s Eve is typically a very busy night for first responders and any time you call 911 when it’s not an emergency, you potentially endanger someone in your community,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Free transit on New Year’s Eve a ‘recipe for disaster,’ union says Free transit on New Year’s Eve a ‘recipe for disaster,’ union says

According to authorities, every non-emergency call involves 911 operators and every second counts in emergency situations.

RCMP Nova Scotia is urging the public to avoid misuse of 911.