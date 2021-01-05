Menu

Canada

N.S. woman arrested for calling 911 six times for non-emergency reasons on New Year’s Eve

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 11:52 am
The fine for 911 misuse in Nova Scotia is $697.50.
Kings District RCMP said they arrested a 46-year-old woman in Cambridge, N.S., after she called 911 six times for non-emergency reasons on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the woman was issued a Summary Offence Ticket after the second 911 call that occurred.

“She continued to call 911 and was subsequently arrested to stop the continuation of the offence,” the RCMP said.

The fine for 911 misuse in Nova Scotia is $697.50.

Trending Stories

“New Year’s Eve is typically a very busy night for first responders and any time you call 911 when it’s not an emergency, you potentially endanger someone in your community,” police said.

According to authorities, every non-emergency call involves 911 operators and every second counts in emergency situations.

RCMP Nova Scotia is urging the public to avoid misuse of 911.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCambridgeNew Year's Eve911Kings District RCMPSummary Offence Ticke
