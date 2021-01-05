Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video ''

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday after the province announced the day prior that there has been a spike of cases.

New Brunswick’s top doctor said Monday that some people just aren’t listening to public health guidance, and that the spike is likely the start of a trend after the holiday season.

READ MORE: N.B. top doc warns province ‘not in a good place’ as COVID-19 cases climb

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Trending Stories

The update will be streamed live on our website.

Click to play video 'N.B. reports 3rd highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases' N.B. reports 3rd highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
N.B. reports 3rd highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaNew Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers