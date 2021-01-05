New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday after the province announced the day prior that there has been a spike of cases.

New Brunswick’s top doctor said Monday that some people just aren’t listening to public health guidance, and that the spike is likely the start of a trend after the holiday season.

According to the province, Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

