Peterborough man and woman charged after theft reported at north-end residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man and woman face theft charges following an incident at a home on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to a Wolsely Street residence in the city’s north end after the homeowner reported discovering someone had rifled through their garage and found an unknown man in the driveway.

Police say that when officers arrived, the accused allegedly discarded property from a vehicle.

A man and woman were arrested. Police allege the woman assaulted an officer during the arrest.

Steven Baker, 46, was charged with theft under $5,000; breach of probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour; and breach of an undertaking to not communicate with the co-accused. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelsey Davis, 28, was charged with theft under $5,000 — party to the offence; and assaulting a peace officer. She was released and will appear in court on Jan. 19.

1:54 Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough – Dec 22, 2020