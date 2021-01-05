Menu

Crime

Peterborough man and woman charged after theft reported at north-end residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 9:23 am
peterborough-police2
According to police, a man and woman discarded property from a vehicle when officers arrived. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man and woman face theft charges following an incident at a home on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to a Wolsely Street residence in the city’s north end after the homeowner reported discovering someone had rifled through their garage and found an unknown man in the driveway.

Read more: Peterborough man found with weapons and reported stolen wallet: police

Police say that when officers arrived, the accused allegedly discarded property from a vehicle.

A man and woman were arrested. Police allege the woman assaulted an officer during the arrest.

Steven Baker, 46, was charged with theft under $5,000; breach of probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour; and breach of an undertaking to not communicate with the co-accused. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26.

Kelsey Davis, 28, was charged with theft under $5,000 — party to the offence; and assaulting a peace officer. She was released and will appear in court on Jan. 19.

