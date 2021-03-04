New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

As students, staff and teachers head back to school Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Global News is tracking any new COVID-19 school exposures here.
Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.
Vancouver Coastal Health
Bella Coola/Hagensborg:
- Nusatsum Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6
Gibsons:
- Elphinstone Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 11
Richmond:
- A. R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 20 to 22 and Feb. 1
- Ecole Hugh McRoberts Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11
- H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 19
- James Whiteside Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, 11
- John G. Diefenbaker Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 4
- Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposure on Feb 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24
- Kingswood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
- Matthew McNair – Exposure on Feb. 24
- McNeely Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 19, 22 to 24
- R.C Palmer Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 5, Feb. 22 and 23
- Richmond Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19, 22 to 24
- R. M. Grauer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 9 to 11
- Steveston–London Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 3, 19, 18, 19, 22
- Tomekichi Homma Elementary – Exposure Feb. 19
- Westwind Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2
North Vancouver:
- Brooksbank Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29, Feb. 25, March 1
- Carisbrooke Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11 and 12
- Carson Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 17
- École André-Piolat – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18
- École Argyle Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12
- École Braemar Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 and 19, 22, 23, 24, 25
- École Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Jan. 28, Feb. 1, 8, 9 and 10
- École Larson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11
- École Windsor Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18
- Highlands Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 3
- Norgate Community Elementary – Exposure on March 1
- Queen Mary Community Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, Feb. 17
- Seycove Secondary Community – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24, 25
- Seymour Heights Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10
- Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 5
- St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary – Exposures Feb.19 to 26
- Sutherland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, and 28
- Upper Lynn Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12
- Westview Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 5
Sea to Sky:
- Don Ross Middle (Brackendale) – Exposure Jan. 11
- Ecole La Passerelle (Whistler) – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28
- Garibaldi Highlands Elementary (Squamish) – Exposure on Feb. 2
- Howe Sound Secondary (Squamish) – Exposure Feb. 11
- L’Ecole Vallee De Pemberton (Pemberton) Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27
- Mamquam Elementary School (Squamish) – Exposure on Jan. 12 to 15, 18
- Pemberton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28
- Signal Hill Elementary (Pemberton) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28
- Spring Creek Community School (Whistler) – Exposure on Jan. 6 to 8, 12, 15
- Valleycliffe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22
- Whistler Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 14, 18, 19, 28, Feb. 10 and 11
Sunshine Coast:
- École Chatelech Secondary (Sechelt) – Exposures on Jan. 13, 14, 18, 21, 25, 26
Vancouver:
- Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23
- Britannia Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26
- Captain James Cook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 and 27
- Collingwood Neighbourhood – Exposures Jan. 25, 27
- David Oppenheimer Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 11 to 13, 15, 17, 18, 19 and Feb. 17 to 19
- David Thompson Secondary – Exposures Feb. 24 to 26
- Dr. HN MacCorkindale Elementary – Exposure Jan. 8
- Ecole Anne Hebert Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
- Edith Cavell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18
- Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8 and Feb. 8, 9
- Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22, Feb. 1 to 3
- False Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11
- General Gordon Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29
- Gladstone Secondary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18
- Grandview ¿uuqinak’uuh Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 to 11
- Hastings Elementary – Exposure Feb. 11, 22 to 24
- John Norquay Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18
- John Oliver Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 26, 27, Feb. 16 to 18, 19, 25, 26, March 1
- Kerrisdale Annex Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
- Killarney Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 11
- King George Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 22, 23
- Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29, Feb. 2, 8, 9 and 10
- L’Ecole Blingue – Exposures Feb. 24 and 25
- Lord Beaconsfield Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10
- Lord Byng Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8-10
- Lord Roberts School Annex – Exposures Jan. 13-15, 19, 20, Feb. 8, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24
- Lord Selkirk Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14
- Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 11, 16
- Magee Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19 to 22, and 25, Feb. 24, 25
- Nootka Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5
- Quilchena Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11
- Shaughnessy Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
- Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5
- Simon Fraser Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2
- Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 to 28
- Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5
- Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 13 to 15, 18 to 19, Jan. 21 to 22, 25 and Feb. 1
- Sir Matthew Begbie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6
- Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19
- Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 to 19
- Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11 to 13 and Feb. 19, 23, 24
- Spectrum Program, Vancouver School District, Feb. 9 and 10
- St. Patrick’s Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 19, 23
- Street Front Alternative Program (Britannia Secondary) – Exposure on Feb. 22
- Templeton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 18 and 19
- Thunderbird ŠXʷƏXʷAʔƏS Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 9
- University Hill Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 9
- Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, Feb. 25, 26
- Windermere Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 22, Feb. 16 to 18
West Vancouver:
- Chartwell Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14
- École Cedardale Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 11
- École Pauline Johnson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 15
- Hollyburn Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2
- Ridgeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8
- Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28
- Sentinel Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 8 and Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 24
- West Bay Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 16
- West Vancouver Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5
School District 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone):
- École André-Piolat, North Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18
- École Anne Hebert Elementary – Exposure Feb. 22
- École Secondaire Jules-Verne, Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11
Independent Schools:
- Brainboost Education (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12
- Collingwood School Morven Campus (West Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10
- Crofton House School – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20
- Fraser Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9
- Little Flower Academy (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 12
- Mulgrave Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22
- Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19
- Our Lady of Sorrows School (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 9, 10 and 16
- Shalhevet Girls High School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 26
- St. Augustine School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 15
- St. Edmund’s Elementary (North Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 8
- St. Francis of Assisi Preschool (Vancouver) – Exposure Jan. 4
- St. George’s School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 25, 27 to 29, Feb. 11
- St. Patrick’s Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 19 and 23
- St. Patrick’s Regional Secondary (Vancouver) – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25
- St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Dec. 16, 17, 30, 31 and Jan. 13 to 15
- Stratford Hall, (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
- Tsleil-Waututh Nation School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 25 and 26
- Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Feb. 10 to 12, 17, 26
- Vancouver College – Exposure Jan. 13
- West Coast Christian School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 13
- West Point Grey Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 11, 16, 17
- York House School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27
Island Health
Black Creek:
- Miracle Beach Elementary (on school bus route) – Exposures Jan. 4-8
Campbell River:
- Carihi Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 16
- Timberline Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18
Chemainus:
- Chemainus Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22, 23
- Chemainus Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 25, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 8, 16 to 18
Comox:
- Aspen Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 22
- Ecole au-Coeur-de-L’isle – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
- Highland Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23
Courtenay:
- Courtenay Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23, 24
- Glacier View Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 and 18
- George P. Vanier Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26
- NIDES/ Navigation SD71 Distance Education – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6
- Queneesh Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17
Crofton:
- Crofton Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27
Duncan:
- Alexander Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13-15
- Duncan Christian School – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15
- Drinkwater Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 25
- Cowichan Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 25, 26, 27, 28
- Quamichan Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5
Ladysmith:
- Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25
Lake Cowichan:
- Lake Cowichan School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28
Lantzville:
- Aspengrove School – Exposures on Feb. 18 and 19
Nanaimo:
- Bayview Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9
- Brechin Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1
- Cedar Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22, 23
- Dover Bay Secondary – Exposure Feb. 22
- John Barsby Community – Exposure Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 1
- McGirr Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
- Mountain View Elementary – Exposure Feb. 16
- Nanaimo District Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8
- Rock City Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1
- Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5
- Uplands Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
Parksville:
- École Ballenas Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 22 and 25
- Lake Cowichan School – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25
- Oceanside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 25 and 26
- Woodwinds PASS Alternate School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22
Shawningan Lake:
- Shawningan Lake School – Exposures Jan. 18-20
Saanichton:
- Stelly’s Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1
Victoria:
- David Cameron Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22-24
- Ecole Macaulay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22
- Glanford Middle School – Exposures on Feb 8 to10, 11 and 17
- Royal Bay Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15
- St. Michaels University School (*Junior School) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6
- View Royal Elementary – Exposure Jan. 27
Fraser Health
Abbotsford:
- Abbotsford Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1
- Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 6, 11, 12, 22, 25 and Feb. 18
- Abbotsford Traditional Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 18, 19, 20
- Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, Feb. 18
- Alexander Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
- Bakerview Ctr for Learning – Exposure on Feb. 18
- Barrowtown Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18
- Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6
- Centennial Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24
- Chief Dan George Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22
- Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 25, 26, 28 and Feb. 8, 9, 10
- Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5 and Feb. 16 to 19
- Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13 and 14, Feb. 1 and 2
- Dr. Roberta L. Bondar Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 and 23
- Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 25, 26
- Godson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17
- Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 8, 11, 12, 22, 25, Feb. 8, 16, 17, 22 and 23
- Jackson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22
- John MacLure Community School – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5
- Margaret Stenersen Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, Feb. 9 to 11
- McMillan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18
- Mountain Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 12, Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
- Prince Charles Elementary – Exposure Jan. 28
- Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures 4, 5, 6, 15, 22, 25, 26 and Feb. 2, 3, 17 and 18
- Robert Bateman Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 27, 28 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19 and 22
- Ross Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 8
- Ten Broeck Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8
- Terry Fox Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11
- Upper Sumas Elementary – Exposure Jan. 13
- William A. Fraser Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20
- W.J. Mouat Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 15, 25, Feb. 1 to 5, 16, 17, 22 and 23
- Yale Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13, Feb. 2 and 3, 9, 11, 16, 17 and 18
Burnaby:
- Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, Feb. 16, 17
- Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 8
- Brantford Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15
- Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18, 22, 23, 25
- Burnaby Mountain Secondary – Exposure Feb. 16
- Burnaby South Community and Continuing Education – Exposure on Jan. 28
- Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 21, 22, Feb. 12, 17, 18 and 19
- Burnaby Winter Club Hockey 2 Team – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4 and 6
- Burnaby Youth HUB – Exposures Jan. 20, 22, 25, 26
- Byrne Creek Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 12, 13, 14, 29, Feb. 3 to 5, 8, 9 and 12, 22, 23, 24
- Cameron Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19
- Capitol Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 2 and 8
- Cariboo Hill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 11 to 15, Feb. 2 to 5
- Chaffey-Burke Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
- Douglas Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25
- École Alpha Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
- École Inman Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16
- École Marlborough Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16 and 17
- École Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 16
- Gilmore Community Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25
- Holy Cross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4
- Kitchener Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 24, 25
- Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4
- Montecito Elementary – Exposures Jan. 26 to 28
- Moscrop Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11
- Stride Avenue Community Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5
- Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8 to 12
- Westridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27
Chilliwack:
- AD Rundle Middle – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17
- Cheam Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18
- Chilliwack Middle – Exposures Jan. 15, 17, 18 and Feb. 1
- Chilliwack Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 13, 14, 15, Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10
- FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
- GW Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 19, 20, 21
- Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10
- Mount Slesse Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, Feb. 8 to 10, 18, 22, 23 and 24
- Promontory Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10
- Robertson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27
- Sardis Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18
- Sardis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6
- Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6, Feb. 26
- Unsworth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 16, 17
- Vedder Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 11, 12, 19, 20, Feb. 9 to 11
- Vedder Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20
Coquitlam – School District #43 (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody)
- Aspenwood Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 11
- Baker Drive Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8
- Castle Park Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12
- Cedar Drive Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 4, 25
- Centennial Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 29, Feb. 11, 12 and 16
- Central Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5 and Feb. 16
- Como Lake Middle – Exposure Jan. 8, Feb. 23 to 25
- Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 11
- Children of Integrity Montessori – Exposure on Feb. 16
- Eagle Mountain Middle (Anmore) – exposure Feb 1, 2, 3, 8 to 11, 25
- Eagle Ridge Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10 and 11
- École Banting Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 16 and 17
- École Citadel Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 23
- École Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 12
- École Glen Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 12, 16, 17
- École Glenayre Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 23 to 25
- École Irvine Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 23, 24 and 25
- École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, and Feb. 1, 4, 5, 23 to 25
- École Maillard Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10
- École Maple Creek Middle – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12 and 23
- École Mary Hill – Exposures Feb. 17, 18, 19
- École Moody Middle – Exposures Feb. 23 and 24
- École Montgomery Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12
- École Nestor Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14
- École Panorama Heights Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12
- École Pitt River Middle – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 12, 16 and 24
- École Porter Street Elementary – Exposure Jan. 26
- Ecole Riverside Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24
- École Rochester Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6
- Encompass 10-12, Exposure on Feb. 23
- Gleneagle Secondary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 19, 22
- Hampton Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27 to 29
- Harbour View Elementary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 25
- Heritage Mountain Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 12
- Heritage Woods Secondary (Port Moody) – Exposures Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 22 to 25
- James Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 4 and 9
- Leigh Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9
- Lord Baden-Powell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 12
- Maintenance Department – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24
- Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17, 18, 19
- Meadowbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and 5
- Minnekhada Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26
- Moody Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10
- Mountain Meadows Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11
- Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4
- Pinetree Secondary – Exposure Feb. 5 and 10
- Port Moody Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24
- RC Macdonald Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8
- Riverview Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19
- Scott Creek Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 11, 12, 16 and 17, 22, 23, 24, 25
- Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10
- Summit Middle – Exposure Feb. 2
- Terry Fox Secondary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5
- Walton Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 10 and 11, 19
- Winslow Learning Centre – Exposure on Feb. 12
Delta:
- Brooke Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1 to 3
- Burnsview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26 and Feb. 16 to 18
- Byrne Creek Community Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8
- Capitol Hill – Exposure Feb. 8
- Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 26, 27
- Cliff Drive Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16
- Cougar Canyon Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24
- Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
- Delview Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 28, 29, Feb. 10 to 12
- Devon Gardens Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4
- Gibson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15
- Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 21, Feb. 16
- Hellings Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, Feb. 1 to 4, 17, 18, 19
- Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6
- Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 and 4
- McCloskey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 10 and 11
- North Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6 , 7, 14, 15, 20, 21, 25, Feb. 5, 8, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24
- Sands Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 25, 26, 28, 29, Feb. 18, 19
- Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 5
- Seaquam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4 and 5, Feb. 4, 5, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 22
- Sunshine Hills Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8
Fraser Cascade (School District 78)
- Coquihalla Elementary (Hope) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 11
- Seabird Island Community (Agassiz) – Exposure Jan. 11
Langley:
- Aldergrove Community Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 22 and 29, Feb. 9
- Alex Hope Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5
- Belmont Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10
- Betty Gilbert Middle – Exposure on Jan. 12
- Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
- Brookswood Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11
- Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 28
- Dorothy Peacock Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5
- Douglas Park Community – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 25 and 26
- DW Poppy Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6 and Feb. 8 and 9, 24
- Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4
- HD Stafford Middle – Exposure on Jan. 6 and 12, Feb. 4, 5, 9, 17 and Feb. 16 and 17
- James Hill Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 14, 15, 25, 26
- James Kennedy Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28
- Langley Fine Arts School – Exposure on Feb. 1
- Langley Fundamental Middle/Secondary School – Exposure on Jan, 22, 25 and Feb. 8
- Langley Meadows Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10
- Langley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 22, 27, 28 and Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 17
- Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 10, 16, 23
- Parkside Centennial Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 19, 29 and Feb. 11
- R C Garnett Demonstration – Exposure Jan. 13, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 1 to 5
- R E Mountain – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 22, 23, 24
- Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposures Jan. 29, and Feb. 1 to 3 and 9
- Simonds Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 8, 22, 23
- Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 3 to 5
- West Langley Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4
- Willoughby Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 29, Feb. 8
- Yorkson Creek Middle – Exposure Feb. 8, 24 and 25
Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows:
- Alexander Robinson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25
- Alouette Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 5
- c’usqunela Elementary – Exposures on January 26 to 28, Feb. 4, 5 and 12
- École Eric Langton Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23
- Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 22 and 23
- Fairview Elementary – Exposure Feb. 19
- Garibaldi Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22
- Golden Ears Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 10
- Laity View Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 5, 22, 23
- Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Jan. 29, Feb. 17, 22, 23 and 24
- Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6 and 7
- Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 20-22
- Thomas Haney Centre – Exposure on Feb. 9, 18, 18, 22, 23
- Westview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 12
Mission:
- Albert McMahon Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18 and 19
- Dewdney Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8
- Ecole Heritage Park Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1
- Hatzic Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 11 and 19
- Hatzic Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 19, Feb. 19
- Hillside Traditional Academy – Exposure Jan. 22, Feb. 2 and 4
- Mission Central Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 29
- Mission Senior Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 19
- Valley Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 10 to 12
- West Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14
New Westminster:
- Ecole Glenbrook Middle – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12, 22
- Ecole Qayqayt Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 and 23
- Fraser River Middle – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29
- FW Howay Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18
- Herbert Spencer Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
- Home Learners Program – Exposure on Jan. 5
- New Westminster Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 17, 18, 19 and 23
- Queensborough Middle – Exposure Jan. 11, Feb. 23, 24, 25
- Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 22 and 23
Surrey:
- AHP Matthew Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 12 and 16
- A J Mclellan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 19, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 23
- Bear Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 22, 23
- Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21
- Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 27, 28, 29
- Betty Huff Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4
- Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5
- Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 23 and 24
- Bridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29
- Brookside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 24, 25, 26
- Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1 and 8
- Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5
- Cindrich Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 5, 22 and 23
- Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15 and Feb. 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
- Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and 28
- Cougar Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 8, 15, 19, 20, 22, 26 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12
- Coyote Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 25
- Creekside Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 22, 23 and 24
- David Brankin – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25 and Feb. 8, 12, 18
- Diamond School – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2
- Dogwood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
- Earl Marriott Secondary – 50 cases linked to five classes – letter sent Jan. 3, Jan 18, 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11
- Ecole Peace Arch Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8
- Ecole Riverdale Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5
- Ecole Salish Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 to 3
- Ecole Woodward Hill – Exposure on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 16
- Edgewood Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
- Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23
- Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19
- Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11, 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12
- Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1
- Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, 18
- Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1 to 5, 22 to 24
- Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29
- Frost Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 22, 23, 24 and 25
- Gabrielle-Roy – Exposures on Feb. 1,2, 4 and 5
- George Greenaway Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6 and Feb. 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
- George Vanier Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29
- Gobind Sarvar School – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5
- Goldstone Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18 and Feb. 5, 17, 18
- Green Timbers – Exposure Jan. 18, 18, 20, 21, 22
- Guildford Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 11, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 26
- Harold Bishop Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26
- Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 16
- Hjorth Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18
- Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6, Feb. 12
- Hyland Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 18
- James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8, 10 and 11
- Janice Churchill Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4
- Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Feb. 24, 25
- Katzie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and Feb. 9, 10, 25
- Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18
- Kirkbride Elementary – Exposure Feb. 16
- Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 26, 27, 29, Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 15, 16, 17 and 18
- LA Matheson Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 25, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 8 and 18
- Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 20, Feb. 4 and 5, 11, 12
- Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18, 20, 21, 22, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11, 17, 18 and 22
- Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15, 18 to 22, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8, 18 and 24
- Maple Green Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18
- M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10
- Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4
- Mary Jane Shannon Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8
- McLeod Road Traditional – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, Feb. 12, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
- Mountainview Montessori – Exposure Jan. 5 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10
- Newton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 13, 14
- North Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12 and 16
- North Surrey Ice Complex – Exposure Feb. 5
- North Surrey Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
- Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19
- Pacific Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11
- Panorama Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 22, 23 and 24
- Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8, 13, 14, 15, 18 to 21, 25 to 29 and Feb. 1 to 5
- Port Kells Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8
- Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4 to 7, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 18, 24, 25 and 26
- Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 25
- Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12
- Royal Heights Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and Feb. 8
- Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26 and Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
- Serpentine Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
- Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 23 and 24
- South Meridian Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1
- Strawberry Hill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 24
- Sullivan Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12
- Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1-5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 16, 23, 24 and 25
- Sunnyside Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12, 16 and 17
- Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 14, 15 and Feb. 12
- Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2-4
- Surrey Traditional – Exposure Feb. 1, 4, 5 and 8, 10, 11
- TE Scott Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 11, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29
- Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 and 22
- TREES Teen Recreation and Educational School – Exposures Feb. 1, 3, 8
- Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14 and Feb. 17 and 18
- WE Kinvig Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 7, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11
- White Rock Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 8
- William F. Davidson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6
- Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 17 18. 22, 23 and 24
Conseil Scolaire Francophone
- Ecole des Pionniers de Maillardville (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10
- Gabrielle-Roy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1-5
Independent schools within Fraser Health:
- Abbotsford Christian School – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12
- Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24
- Cascade Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, Feb. 18
- Children of Integrity Montessori (Port Coquitlam) Exposure Feb. 16
- Cornerstone Montessori (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 25-28
- Credo Christian Elementary (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8
- Credo Christian High School (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8
- Dasmesh Punjabi School (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22
- Diamond School (Surrey) – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 2
- Fraser Valley Elementary (Langley) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9
- G.A.D. Elementary (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29 and Feb. 1
- Gobind Savar School (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12
- Heritage Christian Community Online School – Exposure Jan. 20
- Holy Cross Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure Feb. 4, 17, 18, 19
- Iqra School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11
- Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 28
- Khalsa Secondary School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12
- Khalsa School Old Yale Road – Exposure on Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 16-18
- Khalsa School Newton (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2 12, 17 and 18
- Mennonite Educational Institute (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 4, 17
- Mount Cheam Christian (Chilliwack) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10 and 16
- Our Lady of Fatima (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, Feb. 8, 9
- Pacific Academy (Surrey) Exposures Feb. 17-19
- PALS Autism Society School (New Westminster) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12
- Queen of All Saints School (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 16 to 19
- Regent Christian Academy (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22
- Seabird Island Community School (Agassiz) – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 11
- Sikh Academy (Surrey-Newton) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8
- Sikh Academy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 2, 3, 4 and 19
- Southpointe Academy (Delta) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 29 and Feb. 1, 16, 17
- Squiala Elementary (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 15, 18, 19, 20, 21
- St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 10, 17
- St. James (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2
- St. John Brebeuf (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, and 23
- St. Michael’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 16, 18, 19
- St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 17
- Surrey Christian (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29
- Surrey Christian School (Cloverdale Campus) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29
- Surrey Muslim School – Exposure Jan. 18, 28, 29 and Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19
- Tag Gymnastics (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 19
- Timothy Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-4
- Traditional Learning Academy Online (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20
- Valley Christian School (Mission) – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 12
- White Rock Christian Academy – Exposure Feb. 1
- William of Orange Christian School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20
Interior Health
100 Mile House:
- Peter Skene Ogden Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5
Alkali Lake:
- Sxoxomic Community School – Exposure Jan. 6, 7
Armstrong:
- Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 3-5
- Len Wood Middle – Exposure Jan. 13
- Pleasant Valley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18
Barriere:
- Barriere Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 7, 8
- Barriere Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8
Chase:
- Chase Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 23
Coldstream:
- Kalamalka Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19, 20
- Kidston Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9-11
Enderby:
- M.V. Beattie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
Golden:
- Golden Alternate School – Exposures Jan. 18, 19
- Lady Grey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5
Horsefly:
- Horsefly Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11
Kamloops:
- Aberdeen Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22
- Arthur Hatton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Feb. 22, 23 and 24
- Arthur Stevenson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, Feb. 22-24
- Beattie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 17, 18
- David Thompson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2
- Juniper Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, Feb. 2, 3
- Kamloops School of the Arts – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24
- Kay Bingham Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24
- Lloyd George Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4
- Marion Schilling Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 21
- Norkam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 18, 19
- Sa-Hali Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 5, 16
- South Kamloops Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 12, 13, Feb. 4, 5, 8 to 12, 22-24
- Summit Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21
- Twin Rivers Education Centre – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, 28
- Valleyview Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 20, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 9-12, 22-24
- Westsyde Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28
Kelowna:
- Black Mountain Elementary, Exposure on Jan. 14, 18, 19, 20
- Dr. Knox Middle – Exposures Jan. 29, Feb. 1, 3, 4
- Kelowna Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 9-11
- Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 7, Feb. 1-5
- Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
- Peter Greer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22-26
- Rutland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19
- Rutland Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 18, 19, 20
- Spring Valley Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 12
- South Rutland Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11
Lake Country:
- George Elliot Secondary – Exposures Feb. 25, 26
Lower Nicola:
- Nicola-Canford Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25
Lumby:
- Charles Bloom Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18-22
Merritt:
- Collettville Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18
- Merritt Bench Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18
- Merritt Central Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8 and 9
- Merritt Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Feb. 24
Oliver:
- Oliver Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18
Peachland:
- Peachland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
Penticton:
- Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-6
Revelstoke:
- Arrow Heights Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8-12, 16
- Revelstoke Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26
Salmon Arm:
- Bastion Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12
- Salmon Arm Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22
- Salmon Arm West Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12. 22
- Shuswap Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19
- South Canoe Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 11-15
- South Broadview Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 8-10
Sicamous:
- Parkview Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6
Sorrento:
- Sorrento Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18
Summerland:
- Summerland Middle – Exposure on Jan. 11
- Summerland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-3
Tappen:
- Carlin Elementary Middle – Exposures on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22
Vernon:
- Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20
- Ecole Beairsto Elementary – Exposures Feb. 19, 22
- Harwood Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 20, 21, 22
- Hillview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5
- Vernon Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1, 18
- W.L. Seaton Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 20 and Feb. 16-19
West Kelowna:
- Glenrosa Middle School – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
- Hudson Road Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 8, 29
- Mount Boucherie Secondary – Exposures Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11-14
- Westside Learning Centre, Central Services and Programs – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 28
Williams Lake:
- Cataline Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14
- Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus) – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25
- Marie Sharpe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 29
- Mountainview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 22, 23
- Nesika Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 18, 19, 22
- Skyline Alternate School – Exposure Jan. 5, Feb. 26
Winfield:
- George Elliot Secondary – Exposure on Feb 22, 23, 25, 26
Independent Schools in Interior Health:
- Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School (Kelowna) – Exposure on Jan. 12, 26, 27, 28, 29
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary (West Kelowna) – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
- Sk’elep School of Excellence (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 18
- St. Ann’s Academy (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, 29
- St. James School (Vernon) – Exposures Jan. 11-15, 18, 19, 20
- Sxoxomic Community School (Alkali Lake) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7
- The Fernie Academy – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22
Northern Health
Charlie Lake:
- Charlie Lake Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8
Dawson Creek:
- Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, and 10
- Dawson Creek Secondary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8, 9, 16 and 17
- Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16
- Notre Dame School – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 16-18
- Tremblay Elementary – Exposure Feb. 2
Decker Lake:
- Decker Lake Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 22 to 26
Fort Nelson:
- Chalo School – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8
- Fort Nelson Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 11 and Feb. 1-3
Fort St. James:
- Fort St. James Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 17, 18, 19
- Nak’albun Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14 and 18
Fort St. John:
- Clearview Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
- Doctor Kearney Middle – Exposure on Feb. 12
- Duncan Cran Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29
- Ecole Central Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 9 to 12
- Energetic Learning Campus – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24
- Margaret Ma Murray Community School – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12, 16, 17, 18
- North Peace Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 11, 13, 14, Feb. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
Fraser Lake:
- Fraser Lake Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
Haida Gwaii:
- Chief Matthews School (Old Massett Village) – Exposure on Feb. 12, 17
- Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (Queen Charlotte) – Exposures Feb. 16 and 17
- Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Nayy Secondary (Masset) – Exposure Jan. 22
- Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary (Skidegate) – Exposures Feb. 16 and 17
Hazelton:
- Hazelton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 25
- Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24
Houston:
- Houston Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11-15
Kispiox:
- Kispiox Community School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
Kitamaat:
- Haisla Community School – Exposure on Feb. 26
- Kildala Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 24
New Hazelton:
- Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary – Exposure Feb. 17 to 19
Prince George:
- Cedars Christian School Exposure Feb. 1, 8, 10, 11 and 12
- DP Todd Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12
- Duchess Park Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12
- Giscome Elementary – Exposure Feb. 4
- Heather Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 10
- Heritage Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 20 to 22, Jan. 26
- Lac des Bois Elementary School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
- Prince George Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6 to 9, Feb. 8, 9, 11 and 12
- Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29
- Spruceland Traditional – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9, 10, 11, 12
- Valemont Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6
Prince Rupert:
- Annunciation School – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19, 22 to 23
- Charles Hays Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 11, 16 to 19, and 22
- Conrad Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8. 10, 11, 12
- Lax Kxeen Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 12
- Pacific Coastal School – Exposure Feb. 4
- Pineridge Elementary – Exposure Feb. 3
- Port Edward Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1
- Prince Rupert Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 8, 13, 14, 15 and Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 11, 12
Quesnel:
- McNaughton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8
Stewart:
- Bear Valley School – Exposure Feb. 8
Terrace:
- Caledonia Secondary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, and 19
- Cassie Hall Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5
- Centennial Christian School – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8
- Parkside Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 12, 13
- Skeena Middle School – Exposures on Jan. 2-4, Feb. 2, 3, 4, 22 and 23
- Suwilaawks Community School – Exposures Feb. 2-4
- Thornhill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2, 3
- Thornhill Primary School – Exposure on Feb. 1
- Uplands Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 19 to 21, Feb. 2 to 5
Valemount:
- Valemount Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6
This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.
