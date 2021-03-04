Menu

Health

New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools' B.C. officials reassure parents, students and staff after COVID-19 variants found in seven schools
Fraser Health officials say testing after cases of COVID-19 variants were found in seven schools show that safety protocols in schools are working – Feb 22, 2021

As students, staff and teachers head back to school Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Global News is tracking any new COVID-19 school exposures here.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Read more: Masks will now be required in B.C. classrooms with some exceptions still in place

Click to play video 'B.C. officials make announcement about enhanced COVID-19 safety rules in K-12 schools' B.C. officials make announcement about enhanced COVID-19 safety rules in K-12 schools
B.C. officials make announcement about enhanced COVID-19 safety rules in K-12 schools – Feb 4, 2021

Vancouver Coastal Health

Bella Coola/Hagensborg:

  • Nusatsum Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6

Gibsons:

  • Elphinstone Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 11

Richmond: 

  • A. R. MacNeill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 20 to 22 and Feb. 1
  • Ecole Hugh McRoberts Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11
  • H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 19
  • James Whiteside Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, 11
  • John G. Diefenbaker Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 4
  • Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposure on Feb 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24
  • Kingswood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
  • Matthew McNair – Exposure on Feb. 24
  • McNeely Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 19, 22 to 24
  • R.C Palmer Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 5, Feb. 22 and 23
  • Richmond Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19, 22 to 24
  • R. M. Grauer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 9 to 11
  • Steveston–London Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 3, 19, 18, 19, 22
  • Tomekichi Homma Elementary – Exposure Feb. 19
  • Westwind Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2

North Vancouver:

  • Brooksbank Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29, Feb. 25, March 1
  • Carisbrooke Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11 and 12
  • Carson Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 17
  • École André-Piolat – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18
  • École Argyle Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12
  • École Braemar Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 and 19, 22, 23, 24, 25
  • École Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Jan. 28, Feb. 1, 8, 9 and 10
  • École Larson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11
  • École Windsor Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18
  • Highlands Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 3
  • Norgate Community Elementary – Exposure on March 1
  • Queen Mary Community Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, Feb. 17
  • Seycove Secondary Community – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24, 25
  • Seymour Heights Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10
  • Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 to 5
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary – Exposures Feb.19 to 26
  • Sutherland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, and 28
  • Upper Lynn Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12
  • Westview Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 5

Sea to Sky:

  • Don Ross Middle (Brackendale) – Exposure Jan. 11
  • Ecole La Passerelle (Whistler) – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28
  • Garibaldi Highlands Elementary (Squamish) – Exposure on Feb. 2
  • Howe Sound Secondary (Squamish) – Exposure Feb. 11
  • L’Ecole Vallee De Pemberton (Pemberton) Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27
  • Mamquam Elementary School (Squamish) – Exposure on Jan. 12 to 15, 18
  • Pemberton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28
  • Signal Hill Elementary (Pemberton) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28
  • Spring Creek Community School (Whistler) – Exposure on Jan. 6 to 8, 12, 15
  • Valleycliffe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22
  • Whistler Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 14, 18, 19, 28,  Feb. 10 and 11

Sunshine Coast:

  • École Chatelech Secondary (Sechelt) – Exposures on Jan. 13, 14, 18, 21, 25, 26

Vancouver:

  • Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23
  • Britannia Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26
  • Captain James Cook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 and 27
  • Collingwood Neighbourhood – Exposures Jan. 25, 27
  • David Oppenheimer Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 11 to 13, 15, 17, 18, 19 and Feb. 17 to 19
  • David Thompson Secondary – Exposures Feb. 24 to 26
  • Dr. HN MacCorkindale Elementary – Exposure Jan. 8
  • Ecole Anne Hebert Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
  • Edith Cavell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18
  • Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8 and Feb. 8, 9
  • Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22, Feb. 1 to 3
  • False Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11
  • General Gordon Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29
  • Gladstone Secondary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18
  • Grandview ¿uuqinak’uuh Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 to 11
  • Hastings Elementary – Exposure Feb. 11, 22 to 24
  • John Norquay Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18
  • John Oliver Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 26, 27, Feb. 16 to 18, 19, 25, 26, March 1
  • Kerrisdale Annex Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
  • Killarney Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 11
  • King George Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 22, 23
  • Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 28 and 29, Feb. 2, 8, 9 and 10
  • L’Ecole Blingue – Exposures Feb. 24 and 25
  • Lord Beaconsfield Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10
  • Lord Byng Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8-10
  • Lord Roberts School Annex – Exposures Jan. 13-15, 19, 20, Feb. 8, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24
  • Lord Selkirk Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14
  • Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 11, 16
  • Magee Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19 to 22, and 25, Feb. 24, 25
  • Nootka Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22
  • Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5
  • Quilchena Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11
  • Shaughnessy Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
  • Sherwood Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5
  • Simon Fraser Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2
  • Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 26 to 28
  • Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5
  • Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 13 to 15, 18 to 19,  Jan. 21 to 22, 25 and Feb. 1
  • Sir Matthew Begbie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6
  • Sir Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19
  • Sir Wilfred Grenfell Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 to 19
  • Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11 to 13 and Feb. 19, 23, 24
  • Spectrum Program, Vancouver School District, Feb. 9 and 10
  • St. Patrick’s Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 19, 23
  • Street Front Alternative Program (Britannia Secondary) – Exposure on Feb. 22
  • Templeton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 9, 18 and 19
  • Thunderbird ŠXʷƏXʷAʔƏS Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 9
  • University Hill Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 9
  • Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, Feb. 25, 26
  • Windermere Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 22, Feb. 16 to 18

West Vancouver:

  • Chartwell Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14
  • École Cedardale Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 11
  • École Pauline Johnson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 15
  • Hollyburn Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2
  • Ridgeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8
  • Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 27 and 28
  • Sentinel Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 8 and Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 24
  • West Bay Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 16
  • West Vancouver Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 2 to 5

School District 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone):

  • École André-Piolat, North Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17, 18
  • École Anne Hebert Elementary – Exposure Feb. 22
  • École Secondaire Jules-Verne, Vancouver – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11

Independent Schools:

  • Brainboost Education (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12
  • Collingwood School Morven Campus (West Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10
  • Crofton House School – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20
  • Fraser Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9
  • Little Flower Academy (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 12
  • Mulgrave Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22
  • Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19
  • Our Lady of Sorrows School (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 9, 10 and 16
  • Shalhevet Girls High School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 26
  • St. Augustine School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 15
  • St. Edmund’s Elementary (North Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 4 and 8
  • St. Francis of Assisi Preschool (Vancouver) – Exposure Jan. 4
  • St. George’s School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 25, 27 to 29, Feb. 11
  • St. Patrick’s Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 19 and 23
  • St. Patrick’s Regional Secondary (Vancouver) – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Dec. 16, 17, 30, 31 and Jan. 13 to 15
  • Stratford Hall, (Vancouver) – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
  • Tsleil-Waututh Nation School (North Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 25 and 26
  • Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Feb. 10 to 12, 17, 26
  • Vancouver College – Exposure Jan. 13
  • West Coast Christian School (Vancouver) – Exposure on Jan. 11 to 13
  • West Point Grey Academy (Vancouver) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 11, 16, 17
  • York House School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27
Click to play video 'Dr. Patricia Daly speaks out about controversy over COVID-19 transparency' Dr. Patricia Daly speaks out about controversy over COVID-19 transparency
Dr. Patricia Daly speaks out about controversy over COVID-19 transparency – Jan 11, 2021

Island Health

Black Creek:

  • Miracle Beach Elementary (on school bus route) – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Campbell River:

  • Carihi Secondary – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 16
  • Timberline Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16 to 18

Chemainus:

  • Chemainus Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22, 23
  • Chemainus Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 25, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 8, 16 to 18

Comox:

  • Aspen Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 22
  • Ecole au-Coeur-de-L’isle – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
  • Highland Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23

Courtenay:

  • Courtenay Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23, 24
  • Glacier View Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 17 and 18
  • George P. Vanier Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26
  • NIDES/ Navigation SD71 Distance Education – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6
  • Queneesh Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17

Crofton:

  • Crofton Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27

Duncan:

  • Alexander Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13-15
  • Duncan Christian School – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15
  • Drinkwater Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 25
  • Cowichan Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 25, 26, 27, 28
  • Quamichan Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5

Ladysmith:

  • Ladysmith Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25

Lake Cowichan:

  • Lake Cowichan School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28

Lantzville:

  • Aspengrove School – Exposures on Feb. 18 and 19

Nanaimo:

  • Bayview Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 25, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9
  • Brechin Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1
  • Cedar Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22, 23
  • Dover Bay Secondary – Exposure Feb. 22
  • John Barsby Community – Exposure Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 1
  • McGirr Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22
  • Mountain View Elementary – Exposure Feb. 16
  • Nanaimo District Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8
  • Rock City Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1
  • Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5
  • Uplands Park Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22

Parksville:

  • École Ballenas Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 22 and 25
  • Lake Cowichan School – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22, 25
  • Oceanside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 25 and 26
  • Woodwinds PASS Alternate School – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22

Shawningan Lake:

  • Shawningan Lake School – Exposures Jan. 18-20

Saanichton:

  • Stelly’s Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1

Victoria:

  • David Cameron Elementary – Exposures Feb. 22-24
  • Ecole Macaulay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22
  • Glanford Middle School – Exposures on Feb 8 to10, 11 and 17
  • Royal Bay Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15
  • St. Michaels University School (*Junior School) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6
  • View Royal Elementary – Exposure Jan. 27

Fraser Health

Abbotsford:

  • Abbotsford Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1
  • Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 6, 11, 12, 22, 25 and Feb. 18
  • Abbotsford Traditional Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 18, 19, 20
  • Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, Feb. 18
  • Alexander Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
  • Bakerview Ctr for Learning – Exposure on Feb. 18
  • Barrowtown Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18
  • Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6
  • Centennial Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24
  • Chief Dan George Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22
  • Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 25, 26, 28 and Feb. 8, 9, 10
  • Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5 and Feb. 16 to 19
  • Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13 and 14, Feb. 1 and 2
  • Dr. Roberta L. Bondar Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 and 23
  • Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 25, 26
  • Godson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17
  • Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 8, 11, 12, 22, 25, Feb. 8, 16, 17, 22 and 23
  • Jackson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 22
  • John MacLure Community School – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5
  • Margaret Stenersen Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, Feb. 9 to 11
  • McMillan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18
  • Mountain Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 12, Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
  • Prince Charles Elementary – Exposure Jan. 28
  • Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures 4, 5, 6, 15, 22, 25, 26 and Feb. 2, 3, 17 and 18
  • Robert Bateman Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 27, 28 and Feb. 16, 17, 18, 19 and 22
  • Ross Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 8
  • Ten Broeck Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8
  • Terry Fox Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11
  • Upper Sumas Elementary – Exposure Jan. 13
  • William A. Fraser Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20
  • W.J. Mouat Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 15, 25, Feb. 1 to 5, 16, 17, 22 and 23
  • Yale Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13, Feb. 2 and 3, 9, 11, 16, 17 and 18

Burnaby:

  • Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, Feb. 16, 17
  • Aubrey Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 8
  • Brantford Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15
  • Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18, 22, 23, 25
  • Burnaby Mountain Secondary – Exposure Feb. 16
  • Burnaby South Community and Continuing Education – Exposure on Jan. 28
  • Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 21, 22, Feb. 12, 17, 18 and 19
  • Burnaby Winter Club Hockey 2 Team – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4 and 6
  • Burnaby Youth HUB – Exposures Jan. 20, 22, 25, 26
  • Byrne Creek Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 12, 13, 14, 29,  Feb. 3 to 5, 8, 9 and 12, 22, 23, 24
  • Cameron Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19
  • Capitol Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1, 2 and 8
  • Cariboo Hill Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 11 to 15, Feb. 2 to 5
  • Chaffey-Burke Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
  • Douglas Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25
  • École Alpha Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9, 10, 11, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
  • École Inman Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16
  • École Marlborough Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16 and 17
  • École Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 16
  • Gilmore Community Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25
  • Holy Cross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4
  • Kitchener Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 24, 25
  • Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4
  • Montecito Elementary – Exposures Jan. 26 to 28
  • Moscrop Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11
  • Stride Avenue Community Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5
  • Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposures Feb.  5, 8 to 12
  • Westridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27

Chilliwack:

  • AD Rundle Middle – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17
  • Cheam Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18
  • Chilliwack Middle – Exposures Jan. 15, 17, 18 and Feb. 1
  • Chilliwack Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 13, 14, 15, Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10
  • FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
  • GW Graham Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 19, 20, 21
  • Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10
  • Mount Slesse Middle – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 18, Feb. 8 to 10, 18, 22, 23 and 24
  • Promontory Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10
  • Robertson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27
  • Sardis Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18
  • Sardis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6
  • Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6, Feb. 26
  • Unsworth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 16, 17
  • Vedder Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 11, 12, 19, 20, Feb. 9 to 11
  • Vedder Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20

Coquitlam – School District #43 (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody)

  • Aspenwood Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 11
  • Baker Drive Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8
  • Castle Park Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12
  • Cedar Drive Elementary (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 4, 25
  • Centennial Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 29, Feb. 11, 12 and 16
  • Central Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 1 to 5 and Feb. 16
  • Como Lake Middle – Exposure Jan. 8, Feb. 23 to 25
  • Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 11
  • Children of Integrity Montessori – Exposure on Feb. 16
  • Eagle Mountain Middle (Anmore) – exposure Feb 1, 2, 3, 8 to 11, 25
  • Eagle Ridge Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 10 and 11
  • École Banting Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 16 and 17
  • École Citadel Middle – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, Feb. 23
  • École Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 12
  • École Glen Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 12, 16, 17
  • École Glenayre Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 23 to 25
  • École Irvine Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 23, 24 and 25
  • École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, and Feb. 1, 4, 5, 23 to 25
  • École Maillard Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10
  • École Maple Creek Middle – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12 and 23
  • École Mary Hill – Exposures Feb. 17, 18, 19
  • École Moody Middle – Exposures Feb. 23 and 24
  • École Montgomery Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12
  • École Nestor Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14
  • École Panorama Heights Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12
  • École Pitt River Middle – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 12, 16 and 24
  • École Porter Street Elementary – Exposure Jan. 26
  • Ecole Riverside Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24
  • École Rochester Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6
  • Encompass 10-12, Exposure on Feb. 23
  • Gleneagle Secondary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12, 16, 19, 22
  • Hampton Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27 to 29
  • Harbour View Elementary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 25
  • Heritage Mountain Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposure Feb. 12
  • Heritage Woods Secondary (Port Moody) – Exposures Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 22 to 25
  • James Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 4 and 9
  • Leigh Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9
  • Lord Baden-Powell Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 12
  • Maintenance Department – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24
  • Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 17, 18, 19
  • Meadowbrook Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4 and 5
  • Minnekhada Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26
  • Moody Elementary – Exposures Feb. 9 and 10
  • Mountain Meadows Elementary (Port Moody) – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11
  • Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4
  • Pinetree Secondary – Exposure Feb. 5 and 10
  • Port Moody Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 24
  • RC Macdonald Elementary (Coquitlam) – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8
  • Riverview Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19
  • Scott Creek Middle (Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 8, 11, 12, 16 and 17, 22, 23, 24, 25
  • Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8 to 10
  • Summit Middle – Exposure Feb. 2
  • Terry Fox Secondary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4, 5
  • Walton Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 10 and 11, 19
  • Winslow Learning Centre – Exposure on Feb. 12
Delta:

  • Brooke Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1 to 3
  • Burnsview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26 and Feb. 16 to 18
  • Byrne Creek Community Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8
  • Capitol Hill – Exposure Feb. 8
  • Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 26, 27
  • Cliff Drive Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16
  • Cougar Canyon Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24
  • Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
  • Delview Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 28, 29, Feb. 10 to 12
  • Devon Gardens Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4
  • Gibson Elementary – Exposure Jan. 15
  • Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 15, 21, Feb. 16
  • Hellings Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, Feb. 1 to 4, 17, 18, 19
  • Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5 and 6
  • Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3 and 4
  • McCloskey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 10 and 11
  • North Delta Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6 , 7, 14, 15, 20, 21, 25, Feb. 5, 8, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24
  • Sands Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 25, 26, 28, 29, Feb. 18, 19
  • Seaforth Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4 and 5
  • Seaquam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4 and 5, Feb. 4, 5, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 22
  • Sunshine Hills Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Fraser Cascade (School District 78)

  • Coquihalla Elementary (Hope) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 11
  • Seabird Island Community (Agassiz) – Exposure Jan. 11

Langley:

  • Aldergrove Community Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 22 and 29, Feb. 9
  • Alex Hope Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5
  • Belmont Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10
  • Betty Gilbert Middle – Exposure on Jan. 12
  • Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
  • Brookswood Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11
  • Coghlan Fundamental Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 28
  • Dorothy Peacock Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5
  • Douglas Park Community – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 25 and 26
  • DW Poppy Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6 and Feb. 8 and 9, 24
  • Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4
  • HD Stafford Middle – Exposure on Jan. 6 and 12, Feb. 4, 5, 9, 17 and Feb. 16 and 17
  • James Hill Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 14, 15, 25, 26
  • James Kennedy Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28
  • Langley Fine Arts School – Exposure on Feb. 1
  • Langley Fundamental Middle/Secondary School – Exposure on Jan, 22, 25 and Feb. 8
  • Langley Meadows Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10
  • Langley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 22, 27, 28 and Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 17
  • Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 10, 16, 23
  • Parkside Centennial Elementary – Exposures Jan. 15, 18, 19, 29 and Feb. 11
  • R C Garnett Demonstration – Exposure Jan. 13, 22, 25, 26, Feb. 1 to 5
  • R E Mountain – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 22, 23, 24
  • Richard Bulpitt Elementary – Exposures Jan. 29, and Feb. 1 to 3 and 9
  • Simonds Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 8, 22, 23
  • Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 28, Feb. 3 to 5
  • West Langley Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 4
  • Willoughby Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 29, Feb. 8
  • Yorkson Creek Middle – Exposure Feb. 8, 24 and 25

Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows:

  • Alexander Robinson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25
  • Alouette Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1 to 5
  • c’usqunela Elementary – Exposures on  January 26 to 28, Feb. 4, 5 and 12
  • École Eric Langton Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23
  • Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18 22 and 23
  • Fairview Elementary – Exposure Feb. 19
  • Garibaldi Secondary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22
  • Golden Ears Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 10
  • Laity View Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2 and 5, 22, 23
  • Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Jan. 29, Feb. 17, 22, 23 and 24
  • Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6 and 7
  • Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 20-22
  • Thomas Haney Centre – Exposure on Feb. 9, 18, 18, 22, 23
  • Westview Secondary – Exposure Jan. 12

Mission:

  • Albert McMahon Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 18 and 19
  • Dewdney Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8
  • Ecole Heritage Park Middle – Exposure on Feb. 1
  • Hatzic Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 11 and 19
  • Hatzic Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 19, Feb. 19
  • Hillside Traditional Academy – Exposure Jan. 22, Feb. 2 and 4
  • Mission Central Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 26 to 29
  • Mission Senior Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 19
  • Valley Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 10 to 12
  • West Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14

New Westminster:

  • Ecole Glenbrook Middle – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12, 22
  • Ecole Qayqayt Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 and 23
  • Fraser River Middle – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29
  • FW Howay Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17 and 18
  • Herbert Spencer Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
  • Home Learners Program – Exposure on Jan. 5
  • New Westminster Secondary – Exposures Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 17, 18, 19 and 23
  • Queensborough Middle – Exposure Jan. 11, Feb. 23, 24, 25
  • Richard McBride Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 22 and 23

Surrey:

  • AHP Matthew Elementary  – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 12 and 16
  • A J Mclellan Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 19, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 23
  • Bear Creek Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 22, 23
  • Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 21
  • Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 27, 28, 29
  • Betty Huff Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 4
  • Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5
  • Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures Feb. 23 and 24
  • Bridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28, 29
  • Brookside Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 24, 25, 26
  • Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1 and 8
  • Chimney Hill Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3 to 5
  • Cindrich Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 5, 22 and 23
  • Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15 and Feb. 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
  • Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and 28
  • Cougar Creek Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 8, 15, 19, 20, 22, 26 to 29, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 11 and 12
  • Coyote Creek Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 25
  • Creekside Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 3, 4, 22, 23 and 24
  • David Brankin – Exposure Jan. 4, 12, 13, 14, 25 and Feb. 8, 12, 18
  • Diamond School – Exposures on Feb. 1 and 2
  • Dogwood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
  • Earl Marriott Secondary – 50 cases linked to five classes – letter sent Jan. 3, Jan 18, 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11
  • Ecole Peace Arch Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8
  • Ecole Riverdale Elementary – Exposures Feb. 4, 5
  • Ecole Salish Secondary – Exposure Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 to 3
  • Ecole Woodward Hill – Exposure on Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 16
  • Edgewood Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
  • Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 22, 23
  • Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19
  • Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, 11, 21, 22 and Feb. 8 to 12
  • Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 1
  • Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4-8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, 18
  • Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1 to 5, 22 to 24
  • Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29
  • Frost Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 22, 23, 24 and 25
  • Gabrielle-Roy – Exposures on Feb. 1,2, 4 and 5
  • George Greenaway Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6 and Feb. 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
  • George Vanier Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 27 to 29
  • Gobind Sarvar School – Exposures on Feb. 4 and 5
  • Goldstone Park Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18 and Feb. 5, 17, 18
  • Green Timbers – Exposure Jan. 18, 18, 20, 21, 22
  • Guildford Park Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 11, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 26
  • Harold Bishop Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8, 9, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26
  • Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12, 16
  • Hjorth Road Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18
  • Holly Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and 6, Feb. 12
  • Hyland Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 18
  • James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8, 10 and 11
  • Janice Churchill Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4
  • Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Feb. 24, 25
  • Katzie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12 and Feb. 9, 10, 25
  • Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18
  • Kirkbride Elementary – Exposure Feb. 16
  • Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 26, 27, 29, Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 15, 16, 17 and 18
  • LA Matheson Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 25, 26, 27, 29 and Feb. 8 and 18
  • Latimer Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18 to 20, Feb. 4 and 5, 11, 12
  • Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18, 20, 21, 22, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 11, 17, 18 and 22
  • Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 15, 18 to 22, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8, 18 and 24
  • Maple Green Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18
  • M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10
  • Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 4
  • Mary Jane Shannon Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8
  • McLeod Road Traditional – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7, Feb. 12, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
  • Mountainview Montessori – Exposure Jan. 5 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10
  • Newton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 13, 14
  • North Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, Feb. 1 to 5, 8 to 12 and 16
  • North Surrey Ice Complex – Exposure Feb. 5
  • North Surrey Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
  • Old Yale Road Elementary – Exposures Jan. 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19
  • Pacific Heights Elementary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, Feb. 3 to 5, 8 to 11
  • Panorama Park Elementary – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 22, 23 and 24
  • Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8, 13, 14, 15, 18 to 21, 25 to 29 and Feb. 1 to 5
  • Port Kells Elementary – Exposure Feb. 8
  • Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4 to 7, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 18, 24, 25 and 26
  • Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and Feb. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 25
  • Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 10, 11, 12
  • Royal Heights Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5 and Feb. 8
  • Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26 and Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26
  • Serpentine Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25
  • Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1,  2, 8, 9, 10, 23 and 24
  • South Meridian Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1
  • Strawberry Hill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 24
  • Sullivan Elementary – Exposures Feb. 8 to 12
  • Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 1-5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 16, 23, 24 and 25
  • Sunnyside Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 11, 12, 16 and 17
  • Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 14, 15 and Feb. 12
  • Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2-4
  • Surrey Traditional – Exposure Feb. 1, 4, 5 and 8, 10, 11
  • TE Scott Elementary – Exposures Jan. 5, 6, 11, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29
  • Tamanawis Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 22 and Feb. 1 to 5, 8, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 and 22
  • TREES Teen Recreation and Educational School – Exposures Feb. 1, 3, 8
  • Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14 and Feb. 17 and 18
  • WE Kinvig Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, 7, Feb. 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11
  • White Rock Elementary – Exposures Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 8
  • William F. Davidson Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 6
  • Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 19 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 17 18. 22, 23 and 24

Conseil Scolaire Francophone

  • Ecole des Pionniers de Maillardville (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Jan. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Feb. 8, 9 and 10
  • Gabrielle-Roy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1-5

Independent schools within Fraser Health:

  • Abbotsford Christian School – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12
  • Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 8 to 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24
  • Cascade Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, Feb. 18
  • Children of Integrity Montessori (Port Coquitlam)  Exposure Feb. 16
  • Cornerstone Montessori (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 25-28
  • Credo Christian Elementary (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8
  • Credo Christian High School (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8
  • Dasmesh Punjabi School (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 5, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22
  • Diamond School (Surrey) – Exposure Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 2
  • Fraser Valley Elementary (Langley) – Exposures Feb. 8, 9
  • G.A.D. Elementary (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29 and Feb. 1
  • Gobind Savar School (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12
  • Heritage Christian Community Online School – Exposure Jan. 20
  • Holy Cross Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure Feb. 4, 17, 18, 19
  • Iqra School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 10, 11
  • Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley (Langley) – Exposure on Jan. 28
  • Khalsa Secondary School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10, 11 and 12
  • Khalsa School Old Yale Road – Exposure on Jan. 8, 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 16-18
  • Khalsa School Newton (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2 12, 17 and 18
  • Mennonite Educational Institute (Abbotsford) – Exposure on Jan. 4 to 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, 4, 17
  • Mount Cheam Christian (Chilliwack) – Exposures Feb. 8 to 10 and 16
  • Our Lady of Fatima (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Jan. 20, 21, 22, Feb. 8, 9
  • Pacific Academy (Surrey) Exposures Feb. 17-19
  • PALS Autism Society School (New Westminster) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12
  • Queen of All Saints School (Coquitlam) – Exposure on Feb. 16 to 19
  • Regent Christian Academy (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22
  • Seabird Island Community School (Agassiz) – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8, 11
  • Sikh Academy (Surrey-Newton) – Exposure on Jan. 6, 7 and 8
  • Sikh Academy (Surrey) – Exposures Feb. 2, 3, 4 and 19
  • Southpointe Academy (Delta) – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 13, 29 and Feb. 1, 16, 17
  • Squiala Elementary (Chilliwack) – Exposure Jan. 15, 18, 19, 20, 21
  • St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposures Feb. 3 to 5, 10, 17
  • St. James (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2
  • St. John Brebeuf (Abbotsford) – Exposures Feb. 1, 2, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, and 23
  • St. Michael’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 9, 16, 18, 19
  • St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby) – Exposure on Feb. 17
  • Surrey Christian (Surrey) – Exposures Jan. 27, 28, 29
  • Surrey Christian School (Cloverdale Campus) – Exposure on Jan. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29
  • Surrey Muslim School – Exposure Jan. 18, 28, 29 and Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19
  • Tag Gymnastics (Port Coquitlam) – Exposure Feb. 19
  • Timothy Christian School (Chilliwack) – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-4
  • Traditional Learning Academy Online (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20
  • Valley Christian School (Mission) – Exposures Feb. 10, 11 and 12
  • White Rock Christian Academy – Exposure Feb. 1
  • William of Orange Christian School (Surrey) – Exposure on Jan. 20

Interior Health

100 Mile House:

  • Peter Skene Ogden Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5

Alkali Lake:

  • Sxoxomic Community School – Exposure Jan. 6, 7

Armstrong:

  • Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 3-5
  • Len Wood Middle – Exposure Jan. 13
  • Pleasant Valley Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, 18

Barriere:

  • Barriere Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 5, 7, 8
  • Barriere Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-8

Chase: 

  • Chase Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 23

Coldstream:

  • Kalamalka Secondary – Exposures Jan. 19, 20
  • Kidston Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 9-11

Enderby: 

  • M.V. Beattie Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Golden:

  • Golden Alternate School – Exposures Jan. 18, 19
  • Lady Grey Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5

Horsefly:

  • Horsefly Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11

Kamloops:

  • Aberdeen Elementary – Exposure Jan. 22
  • Arthur Hatton Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-8 and Feb. 22, 23 and 24
  • Arthur Stevenson Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, Feb. 22-24
  • Beattie Elementary – Exposures Jan. 21, 22 and Feb. 17, 18
  • David Thompson Elementary – Exposures Feb. 1, 2
  • Juniper Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, Feb. 2, 3
  • Kamloops School of the Arts – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24
  • Kay Bingham Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 23, 24
  • Lloyd George Elementary – Exposures Feb. 3, 4
  • Marion Schilling Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 14, 21
  • Norkam Secondary – Exposures Jan. 20, 21, 22 and Feb. 18, 19
  • Sa-Hali Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 5, 16
  • South Kamloops Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8, 12, 13, Feb. 4, 5, 8 to 12, 22-24
  • Summit Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21
  • Twin Rivers Education Centre – Exposures Jan. 26, 27, 28
  • Valleyview Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 20, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 1, 2, 4, 9-12, 22-24
  • Westsyde Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 27, 28

Kelowna:

  • Black Mountain Elementary, Exposure on Jan. 14, 18, 19, 20
  • Dr. Knox Middle – Exposures Jan. 29, Feb. 1, 3, 4
  • Kelowna Christian School – Exposures on Feb. 9-11
  • Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 7, Feb. 1-5
  • Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
  • Peter Greer Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22-26
  • Rutland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 13, 14, 15, 18, 19
  • Rutland Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 11, 18, 19, 20
  • Spring Valley Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 12
  • South Rutland Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11

Lake Country:

  • George Elliot Secondary – Exposures Feb. 25, 26

Lower Nicola:

  • Nicola-Canford Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 25

Lumby:

  • Charles Bloom Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 18-22

Merritt:

  • Collettville Elementary – Exposure Feb. 18
  • Merritt Bench Elementary – Exposure Jan. 18
  • Merritt Central Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8 and 9
  • Merritt Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Feb. 24

Oliver:

  • Oliver Elementary – Exposures Feb. 17, 18

Peachland:

  • Peachland Elementary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Penticton:

  • Princess Margaret Secondary – Exposures Jan. 4-6

Revelstoke:

  • Arrow Heights Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 8-12, 16
  • Revelstoke Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 26

Salmon Arm:

  • Bastion Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12
  • Salmon Arm Secondary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22
  • Salmon Arm West Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11, 12. 22
  • Shuswap Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 18, 19
  • South Canoe Elementary – Exposures Jan. 6-8, 11-15
  • South Broadview Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 3, 8-10

Sicamous:

  • Parkview Elementary – Exposure Jan. 6

Sorrento:

  • Sorrento Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 18

Summerland:

  • Summerland Middle – Exposure on Jan. 11
  • Summerland Secondary – Exposures Jan. 25, 27, 28 and Feb. 1-3

Tappen:

  • Carlin Elementary Middle – Exposures on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Vernon:

  • Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20
  • Ecole Beairsto Elementary – Exposures Feb. 19, 22
  • Harwood Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 20, 21, 22
  • Hillview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4, 5
  • Vernon Secondary – Exposure Feb. 1, 18
  • W.L. Seaton Secondary – Exposure Jan. 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 20 and Feb. 16-19

West Kelowna:

  • Glenrosa Middle School – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
  • Hudson Road Elementary – Exposures on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 8, 29
  • Mount Boucherie Secondary – Exposures Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11-14
  • Westside Learning Centre, Central Services and Programs – Exposures Jan. 25, 26, 28

Williams Lake:

  • Cataline Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14
  • Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus) – Exposures Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25
  • Marie Sharpe Elementary – Exposure Jan. 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 29
  • Mountainview Elementary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 22, 23
  • Nesika Elementary – Exposure Jan. 11, 18, 19, 22
  • Skyline Alternate School – Exposure Jan. 5, Feb. 26

Winfield:

  • George Elliot Secondary – Exposure on Feb 22, 23, 25, 26

Independent Schools in Interior Health:

  • Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School (Kelowna) – Exposure on Jan. 12, 26, 27, 28, 29
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary (West Kelowna) – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
  • Sk’elep School of Excellence (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 18
  • St. Ann’s Academy (Kamloops) – Exposure Jan. 27, 28, 29
  • St. James School (Vernon) – Exposures Jan. 11-15, 18, 19, 20
  • Sxoxomic Community School (Alkali Lake) – Exposures Jan. 6, 7
  • The Fernie Academy – Exposures on Jan. 21, 22

Northern Health

 

Charlie Lake: 

  • Charlie Lake Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 8

Dawson Creek:

  • Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 2, 3, and 10
  • Dawson Creek Secondary – Exposures Feb. 5, 8, 9, 16 and 17
  • Ecole Frank Ross Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 16
  • Notre Dame School – Exposure on Jan. 25 and Feb. 16-18
  • Tremblay Elementary – Exposure Feb. 2

Decker Lake:

  • Decker Lake Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 22 to 26

Fort Nelson:

  • Chalo School – Exposure on Jan. 5 to 8
  • Fort Nelson Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 11 and Feb. 1-3

Fort St. James:

  • Fort St. James Secondary – Exposure Jan. 15, Feb. 17, 18, 19
  • Nak’albun Elementary – Exposures Jan. 11-14 and 18

Fort St. John:

  • Clearview Elementary & Junior Secondary – Exposures Jan. 7, 8
  • Doctor Kearney Middle – Exposure on Feb. 12
  • Duncan Cran Elementary – Exposures Jan. 28, 29
  • Ecole Central Elementary – Exposure Jan. 4, Feb. 9 to 12
  • Energetic Learning Campus – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24
  • Margaret Ma Murray Community School – Exposures on Feb. 11 and 12, 16, 17, 18
  • North Peace Secondary – Exposures on Jan. 4, 11, 13, 14, Feb. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26

Fraser Lake:

  • Fraser Lake Elementary – Exposure Jan. 25

Haida Gwaii:

  • Chief Matthews School (Old Massett Village) – Exposure on Feb. 12, 17
  • Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (Queen Charlotte) – Exposures Feb. 16 and 17
  • Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Nayy Secondary (Masset) – Exposure Jan. 22
  • Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary (Skidegate) – Exposures Feb. 16 and 17

Hazelton:

  • Hazelton Secondary – Exposure on Feb. 25
  • Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary – Exposures on Feb. 22 to 24

Houston:

  • Houston Secondary – Exposure Jan. 11-15

Kispiox:

  • Kispiox Community School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17

Kitamaat:

  • Haisla Community School – Exposure on Feb. 26
  • Kildala Elementary – Exposure on Feb. 24

New Hazelton:

  • Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary – Exposure Feb. 17 to 19

Prince George:

  • Cedars Christian School  Exposure Feb. 1, 8, 10, 11 and 12
  • DP Todd Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12
  • Duchess Park Secondary – Exposures on Feb. 9 to 12
  • Giscome Elementary – Exposure Feb. 4
  • Heather Park Elementary – Exposure Feb. 10
  • Heritage Elementary School – Exposure on Jan. 20 to 22, Jan. 26
  • Lac des Bois Elementary School – Exposure on Feb. 16, 17
  • Prince George Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6 to 9, Feb. 8, 9, 11 and 12
  • Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 25 to 29
  • Spruceland Traditional – Exposures Feb. 8 and 9, 10, 11, 12
  • Valemont Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6

Prince Rupert:

  • Annunciation School – Exposures on Feb. 17 to 19, 22 to 23
  • Charles Hays Secondary – Exposure Feb. 8 to 11, 16 to 19, and 22
  • Conrad Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 11, 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, 5, 8. 10, 11, 12
  • Lax Kxeen Elementary – Exposure on Jan. 7, 8, 12
  • Pacific Coastal School – Exposure Feb. 4
  • Pineridge Elementary – Exposure Feb. 3
  • Port Edward Elementary – Exposure Feb. 1
  • Prince Rupert Middle School – Exposure on Jan. 8, 13, 14, 15 and Jan. 26, 27, 28, 29, Feb. 11, 12

Quesnel:

  • McNaughton Secondary – Exposures Jan. 6-8

Stewart:

  • Bear Valley School – Exposure Feb. 8

Terrace:

  • Caledonia Secondary – Exposures Jan. 12, 13 and Feb. 3, 4, and 19
  • Cassie Hall Elementary – Exposure Feb. 5
  • Centennial Christian School – Exposures Jan. 11, 12, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5 and 8
  • Parkside Secondary – Exposure Jan. 8, 12, 13
  • Skeena Middle School – Exposures on Jan. 2-4, Feb. 2, 3, 4, 22 and 23
  • Suwilaawks Community School – Exposures Feb. 2-4
  • Thornhill Elementary – Exposures Feb. 2, 3
  • Thornhill Primary School – Exposure on Feb. 1
  • Uplands Elementary – Exposures Jan. 4-6, 19 to 21, Feb. 2 to 5

Valemount:

  • Valemount Secondary School – Exposure on Jan. 6

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced. 

Click to play video 'Surrey teachers to Dr. Bonnie Henry: ‘We are not safe’' Surrey teachers to Dr. Bonnie Henry: ‘We are not safe’
Surrey teachers to Dr. Bonnie Henry: ‘We are not safe’ – Dec 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcCoronavirus BCBC COVID-19BC school exposuresCOVID-19 school exposuresBC school exposures 2021COVID-19 school exposures BCCOVID-19 school exposures winter breakNew BC school exposures

