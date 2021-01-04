Menu

Okanagan weather: risk of mixed precipitation for the first full week of 2021

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 12:52 pm
More mixed precipitation is possible Wednesday morning.

The risk of rain and snow continues into the day on Monday as the mercury makes its way up to around 3 degrees in the afternoon.

Showers ease this evening with skies clearing overnight allowing temperatures to slide down to around -4 C by morning.

https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The-risk-of-rain-and-snow-returns-to-the-Okanagan-late-Tuesday..png.

The Tuesday morning sunshine doesn’t last long, the next wave of clouds slides in midday, followed by showers and flurries by sunset as the valley bottom warms up to around 3 C.

Mixed precipitation lingers into early Wednesday with an afternoon high around 4 C before sunshine starts to filter back into the forecast heading into the end of the week.

As it does, it’ll drop overnight lows into mid-minus single digits and daytime highs to within a few degrees of the freezing mark, which is where conditions will sit into the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

