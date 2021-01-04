Okanagan weather: risk of mixed precipitation for the first full week of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The risk of rain and snow continues into the day on Monday as the mercury makes its way up to around 3 degrees in the afternoon.

Showers ease this evening with skies clearing overnight allowing temperatures to slide down to around -4 C by morning.

The Tuesday morning sunshine doesn’t last long, the next wave of clouds slides in midday, followed by showers and flurries by sunset as the valley bottom warms up to around 3 C.

Mixed precipitation lingers into early Wednesday with an afternoon high around 4 C before sunshine starts to filter back into the forecast heading into the end of the week.

As it does, it’ll drop overnight lows into mid-minus single digits and daytime highs to within a few degrees of the freezing mark, which is where conditions will sit into the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

