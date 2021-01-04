COVID-19: Outbreak over at Cobourg long-term care; 18 new cases for HKPR District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Monday.

There are 11 new cases in Northumberland County and six in the City of Kawartha Lakes since the last update issued on Saturday.

Currently, there are 72 active cases — 37 in Northumberland, 31 in the Kawarthas, and four in Haliburton County. Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in each region: 272 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 267 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 572 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 479 have been resolved — approximately 84 per cent.

On Sunday, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over at Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg, the health unit reported.

An outbreak was declared on Dec. 21 after an asymptomatic employee tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Northumberland County, which manages the facility, there was no further transmission within the 151-bed facility on Burnham Street.

“I am pleased to share that, through strict infection control practices, the COVID-19 outbreak declared at our facility was contained to one asymptomatic staff member,” said administrator Bill Detlor.

“This is welcome news for our residents, families and staff, and a wonderful way to begin 2021. I want to thank our local health unit for their collaboration and support. And I especially want to express my sincere gratitude to our incredible staff, who have demonstrated enormous resilience and dedication to our residents throughout this process and throughout the entire pandemic.”

An outbreak declared on Dec. 31 at Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope also remains in effect. According to the 97-resident facility, a resident and a staff member both tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was detected by our regular nasal swab surveillance testing,” the facility said. “The staff member is currently isolating and recovering at home. All staff are required to participate in surveillance testing as directed by the local public health unit. With community spread being a major concern, this regular testing will help us detect new positive staff or asymptomatic staff early and limit the risk of potential exposure to our residents.”

An outbreak declared Jan. 1 also remains in effect at the Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg. No details were provided.

The health unit reports there are currently 179 close contacts — 92 in Northumberland, 58 in Kawartha Lakes, and two in Haliburton County. To date, there have also been 24 hospitalized cases due to COVID-19 and 34 deaths — 28 of 32 in the City of Kawwartha Lakes were associated with an outbreak in the spring at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. There have been two deaths in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.