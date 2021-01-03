Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three more deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases is now at 1,570 with 1,165 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

Two of the city’s latest deaths were residents over the age of 80. One person in their 70s also died over the last few days.

Hamilton has four more coronavirus-related outbreaks involving single cases at two retirement homes: Caroline Place in Downtown and Aberdeen Gardens in Central Hamilton.

The other outbreaks are at the Parkview Nursing Centre downtown and Good Shephard Men’s Shelter, each involving a case with a staff member.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health says there are 32 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 3 which includes 19 institutions, seven community agencies and at six schools.

The largest is at Grace Villa, which has had 228 positive cases and thirty-eight deaths since its outbreak began on Nov. 25.

The outbreak in four units of the Juravinski Hospital involves 115 people with nine deaths.

Shalom Village reported 31 active cases as of Sunday among 21 residents and 10 staff. Since the outbreak began, the home has had 95 residents and 72 staff members infected with the virus.

Hamilton has had 177 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The city has seen 6,485 total cases during the pandemic. There are 68 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Sunday. Hamilton Health Sciences says eight of its 47 coronavirus patients are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Halton Region reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Halton Region reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one death tied to a long-term care home in Oakville.

The region has 636 active cases as of Jan. 3, with Burlington accounting for 215 cases, Halton Hills with 54, Milton with 194, while Oakville has 173.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest death is tied to the outbreak at Wyndham Manor in Oakville. Since declared on Oct. 21, the home has seen 144 coronavirus cases with 83 among residents. Nineteen people have died at the home amid the outbreak.

Halton has 39 outbreaks, including 19 institutional outbreaks.

The latest institutional surge was declared on Friday at the Trafalgar Lodge retirement home in Oakville, the second the home has had since the pandemic began.

The outbreak involves just two positive cases, a resident and a non-Halton resident who visited the home.

Extendicare added 19 more coronavirus cases since Saturday and now has had 127 infections since the outbreak began on Dec. 4. There have been 10 deaths at the home connected to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Allendale involves 89 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Read more: Halton Region paramedics become first in Ontario to receive coronavirus vaccine

Public health has recorded 6,229 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has had 117 coronavirus-related deaths.

Niagara Region reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

There are 975 active cases in the region as of Jan. 3. Niagara Health is reporting 81 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Niagara has two new institutional outbreaks in St. Catharines at the West Park Health Centre and Royal Henley Retirement Residence, both declared on Friday.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks including seven in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The five outbreaks at the Greater Niagara Falls General Hospital involves 66 patients and 81 staff members. There have been 10 deaths connected to the five units. The outbreak at the St. Catharines site began on Dec. 31 and is tied to two staff cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge has grown to 229 coronavirus cases as of Sunday. There have been 28 deaths connected with COVID-19 since the surge began on Dec. 12.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 56 cases among 33 residents and 23 staff. The home has had eight deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The region has 32 active outbreaks with 20 of them institutional.

Sixty-eight of the region’s 142 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have passed at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,299 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County now has 956 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 18 more cases added on Saturday.

The region now has 222 active cases with four people receiving hospital care.

The health unit reported a new outbreak in a workplace after two positive cases amongs staff were discovered at the Tim Horton’s location on Henry Street in Brantford.

Story continues below advertisement

The two workers were last at the business between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23 and may have passed off the illness on to others, according to the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU).

The outlet currently only offers drive-thru service.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at W. Ross Macdonald school was declared over on Saturday.

in Brantford which involves one case.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks including five in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Our Lady of Providence, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre and St. John’s College.

There are two outbreaks in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.