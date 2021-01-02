Menu

Traffic

1 injured in crash on Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Paramedics confirm one person has been sent to Hamilton General after a crash involving at least one vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway, Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News a woman in her mid-20s was transported to the hospital’s trauma unit with vital signs absent.

Read more: Car goes through guard rail and over escarpment near Sherman Access

Hamilton fire say the crash happened sometime after 3 p.m. on the roadway between King Street and Greenhill Avenue.

Police have closed off southbound lanes of the parkway at Queenston Road and northbound lanes Greenhill.

 

 

