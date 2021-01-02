1 injured in crash on Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton

Paramedics confirm one person has been sent to Hamilton General after a crash involving at least one vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway, Saturday afternoon.
Superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News a woman in her mid-20s was transported to the hospital’s trauma unit with vital signs absent.
Hamilton fire say the crash happened sometime after 3 p.m. on the roadway between King Street and Greenhill Avenue.
Police have closed off southbound lanes of the parkway at Queenston Road and northbound lanes Greenhill.
