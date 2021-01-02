Menu

Health

11 active cases of COVID-19 reported in eastern Quebec first nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2021 3:33 pm
The community of just over 2,100 people is located on the Gaspe Peninsula along the border with New Brunswick.
The community of just over 2,100 people is located on the Gaspe Peninsula along the border with New Brunswick. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The government of the Listuguj First Nation, in eastern Quebec, says there are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The Listuguj Mi’gmaq Government reported three active cases on Wednesday.

Before the current outbreak, two cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Listuguj — both of whom have since recovered.

READ MORE: Quebec changes COVID-19 vaccine strategy, won’t hold back doses for booster shots

The government said in a press release that the people who have tested positive in the past few days were in close contact with an individual who travelled to Listuguj from another part of the province and didn’t self-isolate.

It says a contact tracing and testing operation began after the new cases were found.

The community of just over 2,100 people is located on the Gaspe Peninsula along the border with New Brunswick.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecListuguj First Nation
