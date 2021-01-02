Menu

Health

Hamilton’s New Year’s baby born at St. Joseph’s Hospital

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 2, 2021 10:14 am
Sierra Johnson (right) and Anthony Anderson are the proud parents of Hamilton's New Year's baby. St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

Jayden Anthony Carter Anderson is Hamilton’s New Year’s baby.

Sierra Johnson and Anthony Anderson welcomed their new son into the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic at 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 1 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Jayden weighed in at eight-pounds-14-ounces and joined siblings Alexander, Ariyah and Peyton.

Read more: B.C. mom with COVID-19 finally gets to hold newborn son after emergency C-section

“Having the New Year’s baby is what we wanted, but we didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Johnson. “We’re really happy about it.”

As for having a baby during the pandemic, the proud couple of hoping for better times ahead.

New Year baby in Toronto brings hope for 2021

“Hopefully, a happy, strong year is ahead, with lots of positivity,” said Johnson.

The family received a basket of baby items, a gift card from Toys R Us Hamilton, and a one-night stay at St. Joe’s Charlton Suites.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicHamilton newsNew Year's BabySt. Joseph's HospitalSt. Joseph's Healthcare HamiltonHappy New Year
