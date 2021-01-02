Hamilton’s New Year’s baby born at St. Joseph’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jayden Anthony Carter Anderson is Hamilton’s New Year’s baby.

Sierra Johnson and Anthony Anderson welcomed their new son into the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic at 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 1 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Jayden weighed in at eight-pounds-14-ounces and joined siblings Alexander, Ariyah and Peyton.

“Having the New Year’s baby is what we wanted, but we didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Johnson. “We’re really happy about it.”

As for having a baby during the pandemic, the proud couple of hoping for better times ahead.

1:22 New Year baby in Toronto brings hope for 2021 New Year baby in Toronto brings hope for 2021

“Hopefully, a happy, strong year is ahead, with lots of positivity,” said Johnson.

Story continues below advertisement

The family received a basket of baby items, a gift card from Toys R Us Hamilton, and a one-night stay at St. Joe’s Charlton Suites.