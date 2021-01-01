St. Thomas, Ont., couple charged after $172,000 worth of drugs seized: police

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a couple is facing a string of charges after a drug bust turned up $172,000 worth of drugs.

Police say the investigation began back in the fall. On Thursday, a traffic stop was done on Wellington Street and police seized 200 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of heroin worth roughly $59,000.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene, according to police.

Officers later searched the couple’s home and found 240 grams of cocaine and 154 grams of fentanyl, worth $113,000.

A total of $172,000 worth of drugs was seized, police say.

Two long guns and a crossbow were also seized at the home.

A 32-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from St. Thomas, faced numerous drug and unauthorized possession of a firearm charges.

The couple were set to appear in court on an unknown date.

