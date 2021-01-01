Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

St. Thomas, Ont., couple charged after $172,000 worth of drugs seized: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2021 1:58 pm
A traffic stop on Wellington Street turned up 200 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of heroin worth roughly $59,000, police say.
A traffic stop on Wellington Street turned up 200 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of heroin worth roughly $59,000, police say. St. Thomas police

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a couple is facing a string of charges after a drug bust turned up $172,000 worth of drugs.

Police say the investigation began back in the fall. On Thursday, a traffic stop was done on Wellington Street and police seized 200 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of heroin worth roughly $59,000.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene, according to police.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont., police seizes guns, $35,500 in drugs during apartment search

Officers later searched the couple’s home and found 240 grams of cocaine and 154 grams of fentanyl, worth $113,000.

Trending Stories

A total of $172,000 worth of drugs was seized, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Two long guns and a crossbow were also seized at the home.

Read more: London Ont. man and St. Thomas woman charged after $30,000 worth of drugs seized: police

A 32-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from St. Thomas, faced numerous drug and unauthorized possession of a firearm charges.

The couple were set to appear in court on an unknown date.

Click to play video 'More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust' More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust
More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust – Nov 5, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceDrugsDrug BustSt. ThomasTraffic StopSt. Thomas PoliceLHSCdrug bust St. ThomasSt. Thomas police drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers