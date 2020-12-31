Coronavirus: 84 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Interior Health region is closing in on 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 83 more announced on Thursday afternoon.

According to the local health agency, the Interior Health region is now at 3,890 total cases since the pandemic began.

Along with the 83 new cases, Interior Health said 672 cases are active, and that 37 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

The region’s death total remained at 28.

Of the 3,890 cases, 3,183 are said to have recovered.

1:50 NYE rules and restrictions come under fire NYE rules and restrictions come under fire

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 6 cases (5 residents, 1 staff member).

6 cases (5 residents, 1 staff member). Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 21 cases (13 residents, 8 staff members).

21 cases (13 residents, 8 staff members). Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 36 cases (31 residents, 5 staff members). One death is connected to this outbreak.

36 cases (31 residents, 5 staff members). One death is connected to this outbreak. McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: 75 cases (54 residents, 21 staff members). Twelve 12 deaths are connected to this outbreak.

75 cases (54 residents, 21 staff members). Twelve 12 deaths are connected to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff members). One death is connected to this outbreak.

9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff members). One death is connected to this outbreak. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff members). Two deaths are connected to this outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To view the latest data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, click here.

2:24 How ‘normal’ will 2021 be? The experts weigh in How ‘normal’ will 2021 be? The experts weigh in