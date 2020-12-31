Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 84 new cases announced for Interior Health region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 8:07 pm
Along with 84 new cases announced on Thursday for the Interior Health region, health officials said 672 cases are active, and that 37 people are in hospital, including five in critical care.
Along with 84 new cases announced on Thursday for the Interior Health region, health officials said 672 cases are active, and that 37 people are in hospital, including five in critical care. Getty Images

The Interior Health region is closing in on 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 83 more announced on Thursday afternoon.

According to the local health agency, the Interior Health region is now at 3,890 total cases since the pandemic began.

Along with the 83 new cases, Interior Health said 672 cases are active, and that 37 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Read more: B.C. reports 683 new COVID-19 cases as deaths top 900 to end 2020

The region’s death total remained at 28.

Of the 3,890 cases, 3,183 are said to have recovered.

Click to play video 'NYE rules and restrictions come under fire' NYE rules and restrictions come under fire
NYE rules and restrictions come under fire

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 6 cases (5 residents, 1 staff member).
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 21 cases (13 residents, 8 staff members).
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 36 cases (31 residents, 5 staff members). One death is connected to this outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: 75 cases (54 residents, 21 staff members). Twelve 12 deaths are connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff members). One death is connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff members). Two deaths are connected to this outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To view the latest data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, click here.

Click to play video 'How ‘normal’ will 2021 be? The experts weigh in' How ‘normal’ will 2021 be? The experts weigh in
How ‘normal’ will 2021 be? The experts weigh in
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanaganbc coronavirusCOVIDcentral okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapInterior HealthIHAInterior Health Authority
Flyers
More weekly flyers