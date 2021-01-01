Menu

Canada

London, Ont., mayor celebrates 13 individuals in annual New Year’s Honour List

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2021 9:45 am
London's City Hall on Dufferin Avenue in downtown London.
London's City Hall on Dufferin Avenue in downtown London. 980 CFPL

London, Ont., mayor Ed Holder kicked off 2021 by honouring distinguished Londoners who have made an impact in the community.

The annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List celebrates members of the community in several categories of achievement to recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place.

The 2021 honourees are:

  • Gerry LaHay (posthumously) – Accessibility
  • Jean Knight – Age Friendly
  • Betty Anne Younker – Arts
  • Mitchell A. Baran (posthumously) – Distinguished Londoner
  • Wayne Dunn – Distinguished Londoner
  • Jim Campbell – Distinguished Londoner
  • Joey Hollingsworth – Distinguished Londoner
  • Mary Alikakos – Diversity
  • Marianne Griffith – Environment
  • Sylvia Chodas – Heritage
  • Dr. Abe Oudshoorn – Housing
  • Jeremy McCall – Humanitarianism
  • Murray Howard – Sports

“Anyone in search of inspiration at the start of this new year need look no further than these truly remarkable Londoners,” said Holder.

“Each of these individuals represent the very best of London, and each of them have played significant roles in building an even better London.”

Read more: 11 Londoners celebrated in Mayor Ed Holder’s New Year’s Honour List

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.

In 2019, the City added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.”

