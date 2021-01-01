London, Ont., mayor celebrates 13 individuals in annual New Year’s Honour List

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., mayor Ed Holder kicked off 2021 by honouring distinguished Londoners who have made an impact in the community.

The annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List celebrates members of the community in several categories of achievement to recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place.

The 2021 honourees are:

Gerry LaHay (posthumously) – Accessibility

Jean Knight – Age Friendly

Betty Anne Younker – Arts

Mitchell A. Baran (posthumously) – Distinguished Londoner

Wayne Dunn – Distinguished Londoner

Jim Campbell – Distinguished Londoner

Joey Hollingsworth – Distinguished Londoner

Mary Alikakos – Diversity

Marianne Griffith – Environment

Sylvia Chodas – Heritage

Dr. Abe Oudshoorn – Housing

Jeremy McCall – Humanitarianism

Murray Howard – Sports

“Anyone in search of inspiration at the start of this new year need look no further than these truly remarkable Londoners,” said Holder.

“Each of these individuals represent the very best of London, and each of them have played significant roles in building an even better London.”

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.

In 2019, the City added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.”

