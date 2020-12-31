Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 200 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more deaths.

Public health said delays from labs uploading data accounted for the steep increase in positive cases from the 31 reported on Wednesday.

The city’s average number of new cases over the last 10 days has been around 102 per day. The total number of active cases moved from 1,260 on Wednesday to 1,386 as of Dec. 31.

Hamilton has four more coronavirus-related deaths with three tied to the outbreaks at Chartwell Willowgrove long-term care home (LTCH), Grace Villa retirement home, and Juravinski hospital.

Grace Villa has reported a total of 225 positive cases and thirty-eight deaths since Nov. 25, the outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH involves 101 cases and 19 deaths, and the outbreak at Juravinski hospital has 106 cases with nine deaths.

Nineteen people have now died in the Shalom Village outbreak, declared on Dec. 9. Ninety-one residents and 72 staff members have been infected with the coronavirus at the home during the surge.

All four deaths were residents over the age of 80. The city has had 168 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Public health reported two more outbreaks in the city on Thursday at the Bellstone Christian school on Mount Hope and a second outbreak at the Hatt’s Off Group Home on Main Street West. The home previously had an outbreak in early November involving three staff members.

Public health says there are 28 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 31 at:

Five long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, The Meadows, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), and The Village of Wentworth Heights

Three nursing homes — Clarion, Dundurn Place Care Centre and Shalom Village

Three retirement homes — Grace Villa, St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence and Villa Italia

One workplace — Franco’s No Frills

Seven schools — Bellstone Christian school, Lawfield Elementary, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Elementary, Redeemer University, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School, St. Thomas More Secondary School and Timothy Christian.

The city is also reporting outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place at the YWCA, Hatt’s Off Group Home, Lynwood Charlton Centre – Augusta Site, Choices Supportive Group Living Group, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, St. Peter’s Hospital, Hamilton General, Downtown Family YMCA and three units at the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at the Alexander Place, Eastdale public school, and R.A. Riddell were declared over on Wednesday.

The city has seen 6,057 total cases during the pandemic. There are 68 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Hamilton Health Sciences says 8 of their 47 patients are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Halton Region reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTCH

Halton Region reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a death at a long-term care home in Halton Hills.

The region has 580 active cases as of Dec. 31, with Burlington accounting for 185 cases, Halton Hills with 74, Milton with 155, while Oakville has 166.

The latest death comes from the outbreak at the Extendicare Halton Hills LTCH in Georgetown. The facility added seven more coronavirus cases on Thursday and now has had 101 infections since the outbreak began on Dec. 4. There have been 6 deaths at the home connected to COVID-19.

Halton has 38 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

Ten long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

Nine retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; and the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington;)

One hospital (Milton District Hospital).

Wyndham Manor has had 144 coronavirus cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 21. There have been 17 deaths at the home.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 88 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

The region has one active school outbreak involving a total of three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,901 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 21 more virus-related deaths from the past week.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,951 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 853 active cases in the region as of Dec. 31.

Niagara health says the outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge has grown to 226 coronavirus cases as of Thursday. There have been 21 deaths connected with COVID-19 since the surge began on Dec. 12.

Niagara region has 26 active outbreaks with 16 of them institutional at:

Four retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

Five long-term care homes (Albright Manor in Lincoln, Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls)

Four nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

Three hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General, St. Catharines General and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.)

The outbreak at the Greater Niagara Falls General hospital involves 59 patients and 73 staff members who have all tested positive for the virus. There have been 10 deaths connected to the five units involved in the outbreak. The first started on Dec. 10 in Unit C.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 52 cases among 31 residents and 21 staff. The home has had seven deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Sixty-five of the region’s 142 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have passed at Niagara Health hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a death in the community.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths. The latest was a resident who died in hospital.

The region has had 898 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 83 active cases as of Dec. 31.

Public health says there are two new COVID-19 outbreaks at a pair of farms, including Pereira Farms in Windham Centre. The total number of positive cases between the two facilities is 26.

The outbreak at Pereira Farms involves a single positive case with a migrant worker.

The region has three institutional outbreaks at Norview Lodge in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. One staff member at each of those facilities has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brant County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County now has 891 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 22 more cases added on Thursday.

The region added one more active case on Dec. 31 to put the County’s total at 164 with four people receiving hospital care.

Brant now has six total deaths connected with the pandemic. On Wednesday, public health revealed a woman in her 60s died in the community.

Public health reported another outbreak at St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre in Brantford which involves one case.

The region has nine institutional outbreaks including seven in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, Our Lady of Providence, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald.

There are two outbreaks in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.