Canada

No snow means savings for New Brunswick snow contractors — for now

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 4:03 pm
Josh Cormier, owner of Cormier Property Management, removes a snowplow.
Josh Cormier, owner of Cormier Property Management, removes a snowplow. Shelley Steeves/Global News

The weather has been so mild in parts of New Brunswick this year that some snow removal contractors who have had their equipment parked for weeks say they’re saving big on expenses.

“We have saved all of November and December in fuel and wages and stuff like that,” said Josh Cormier, who owns Cormier Property Management in Moncton, which provides snow and ice removal services for residential and commercial properties.

Cormier said he has already saved roughly $20,000 in road salt, equipment maintenance and gas expenses and salaries.

Read more: COVID-19 drives up snowmobile sales in New Brunswick

He says it has been disheartening, though, since he hasn’t had any work to speak of for his seasonal staff.

“We haven’t had any snow to keep them going,” he said.

But as soon as the snow flies, he says he will have plenty of work for his staff of six.

Cormier said he has nearly doubled his residential clientele amid COVID-19, even with more people working from home.

“I figured a lot of people would buy snowblowers but retailers are out of stock so people are spending their cash getting services taken care of by us,” he said.

Region’s ski hills hoping for busy season

According to the owner of Toys for Big Boys in Moncton, Larry Northrup, new snowblowers are scarce this year due to production delays caused by the pandemic.

“It is just a lack of production coming out of the U.S. and we’ve gotten cut down by roughly 50 per cent in our snowblower allotment in winter 2020-21,” said Northrup, who only had a couple of blowers left at his dealership with many more on backorder.

While Cormier said he is saving money now, he says it would not be unusual for the snow to kick in late and keep coming.

“A few years ago we had 30 cm’s of snow every Monday for the entire winter and it snowed in between so it could still come.”

Snow is forecast for parts of New Brunswick this coming weekend.

