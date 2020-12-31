Manitoba ends 2020 with 187 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another six Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 187 more have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases announced on the last day of 2020 bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 24,700.

Since March, 667 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

The latest victims include:

a woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region;

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre; and

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre.

According to the province, there are 247 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 90 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 337 hospitalizations.

There are 33 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as four people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 37 ICU patients.

Thursday’s latest cases include 91 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, 33 cases in the Southern Health region, seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 38 cases in the Northern Health region, and 18 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was11.2 per cent provincially and 10.4 per cent in Winnipeg as of Thursday morning.

Health officials say 2,083 tests for novel coronavirus were done Thursday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since February to 421,630.

There were 4,505 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba on Thursday, according to provincial data, but Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer has said the number is likely inflated due to a backlog in case monitoring.

Health officials said Thursday new outbreaks have been declared at the Tudor House Personal Care Home in Selkirk and the Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, previously declared outbreaks at at Misericordia Place and Kildonan Personal Care Centre in Winnipeg, and Rosewood Lodge Personal Care Home in Stonewall have ended, the province said.

Manitoba announced 130 new cases and two additional deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

–More to come.

