Weather

Golden Horseshoe expected to be hit with freezing rain on New Year’s Day

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 31, 2020 8:16 am
Freezing rain is expected Friday for a large swath of southern Ontario.
Freezing rain is expected Friday for a large swath of southern Ontario. Global News/File

Environment Canada says the start of 2021 will likely include some freezing rain around the Golden Horseshoe.

It has issued a special weather statement, saying freezing rain is forecast to begin late Friday afternoon or early evening over the Golden Horseshoe and parts of southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency says freezing rain may be mixed initially with rain or snow and should transition to rain or snow later Friday night.

Read more: Environment Canada — Freezing rain on the way for London region

Environment Canada says the precipitation is associated with a low-pressure system moving north from Texas.

Forecasters say there is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the system as it approaches Lake Erie, which will affect the exact timing and duration of the freezing rain.

