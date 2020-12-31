Golden Horseshoe expected to be hit with freezing rain on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says the start of 2021 will likely include some freezing rain around the Golden Horseshoe.

It has issued a special weather statement, saying freezing rain is forecast to begin late Friday afternoon or early evening over the Golden Horseshoe and parts of southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency says freezing rain may be mixed initially with rain or snow and should transition to rain or snow later Friday night.

Environment Canada says the precipitation is associated with a low-pressure system moving north from Texas.

Forecasters say there is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the system as it approaches Lake Erie, which will affect the exact timing and duration of the freezing rain.

