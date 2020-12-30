Wintry weather, heavy snowfall expected in some northern Ontario regions

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of northern Ontario are being warned of heavy snowfall expected today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several northern communities including Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island and the surrounding areas.

Up to 15 centimetres are expected across the region, with particularly heavy snowfall in the morning.

The weather agency says bands of snow off Lake Superior may mean some areas around Sault Ste. Marie could see more than 20 centimetres of snow by this evening.

Squalls could continue after the main snowfall and drivers are advised to take caution.

As well, drivers are being warned of winter road conditions east of where the heaviest snowfall is expected, with an advisory covering the Timmins, North Bay and Sudbury areas.

Southwestern and central Ontario regions are also being advised of mixed precipitation today that could make driving hazardous.

