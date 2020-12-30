Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Wintry weather, heavy snowfall expected in some northern Ontario regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2020 8:06 am
File photo.
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Parts of northern Ontario are being warned of heavy snowfall expected today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several northern communities including Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island and the surrounding areas.

Up to 15 centimetres are expected across the region, with particularly heavy snowfall in the morning.

The weather agency says bands of snow off Lake Superior may mean some areas around Sault Ste. Marie could see more than 20 centimetres of snow by this evening.

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

Squalls could continue after the main snowfall and drivers are advised to take caution.

Trending Stories

As well, drivers are being warned of winter road conditions east of where the heaviest snowfall is expected, with an advisory covering the Timmins, North Bay and Sudbury areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Southwestern and central Ontario regions are also being advised of mixed precipitation today that could make driving hazardous.

Click to play video 'Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast' Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast
Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast – Nov 19, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaWeatherWinterWinter weatherSnowfall WarningNorthern OntarioSault Ste. MarieManitoulin Islandelliott lakeontario winter weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers