Coronavirus: 5 tickets handed out at 1 Kitchener household for exceeding gathering limits

A total of 11 tickets were issued to people and businesses who failed to follow to follow COVID-19 rules in Waterloo Region between Dec. 17 and Dec. 27, according to Regional Chair Karen Redman.

She said that almost half of those were issued to one household in Kitchener.

“Six tickets were issued by the City of Kitchener Bylaw at two residential properties for exceeding gathering limits,” Redman explained, noting that each ticket was for $880.

“Five of the charges were issued to people at the same address and gathering.”

A City of Kitchener spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not provide much further details.

“City bylaw staff did respond to a complaint last week for a gathering and charged multiple individuals,” Kitchener spokesperson Shawn Falcao said through email.

“Multiple warnings had been issued to the individuals at the property.”

In addition, officials from Waterloo Public Health and the City of Waterloo also dinged three area restaurants for failing to comply with COVID-19 orders.

Waterloo Public Health fined “Sushi Star Kitchener for exceeding capacity limits and Pizza Roma in Waterloo for failing to ensure proper wearing of a face covering,” according to Redman.

Each restaurant received an $880 ticket as did 168 Sushi Waterloo which was fined by City of Waterloo bylaw officers for exceeding capacity limit.

The last two tickets were handed out by Grand River Transit security at the Ainslee terminal with two people being fined for failure to wear a mask.