2 more men suffer COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region, death toll climbs to 165

Two more men in the region have suffered COVID-19-related deaths, according to the daily update provided by Waterloo Public Health on Tuesday.

“Today we are reporting two deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor.” Dr. Ryan Van Meer, associate medical officer of health, told Global News in a statement.

“The individuals were a male in his 50s and a male in his 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy for the families and loved ones of both of these individuals.”

There have now been 165 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic first hit the area back in March.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 66 new positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 5,716.

At the same time, 105 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 5,026.

There are currently 518 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including 37 people who are in area hospitals with 12 of those being in intensive care.

There are also currently 26 active outbreaks in the area, which is unchanged since Monday.

The area’s largest outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor continues to grow as two more staff members were reported positive on Tuesday.

There have now been 60 residents and 63 staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus with 12 of the residents having died.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,939 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a single-day record of 2,553 new cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 175,908.

The province released two days’ worth of COVID-19 data due to the Boxing Day holiday. No numbers were released on Monday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,455 after 37 more deaths were reported on Monday and 41 additional deaths on Tuesday.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues