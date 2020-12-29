‘No foul play’ suspected in fatal Fort Erie house fire, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say they have ruled out foul play as the cause of a house fire in Fort Erie, Ont., that claimed the life of a man on Monday morning.

Investigators say the blaze started sometime around 4 a.m. on Dec. 28 near Crescent Road and Englewood Court and fully engulfed the home before emergency crews knocked down the fire.

The man died at the home. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The residence has now been released by detectives.

Ontario’s fire marshal is still continuing with its own investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

