Canada

‘No foul play’ suspected in fatal Fort Erie house fire, police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 12:18 pm
Global News

Niagara Regional Police say they have ruled out foul play as the cause of a house fire in Fort Erie, Ont., that claimed the life of a man on Monday morning.

Investigators say the blaze started sometime around 4 a.m. on Dec. 28 near Crescent Road and Englewood Court and fully engulfed the home before emergency crews knocked down the fire.

Read more: Man found dead in house fire in Fort Erie, Ont., say police

The man died at the home. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The residence has now been released by detectives.

Ontario’s fire marshal is still continuing with its own investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

House FireFatal FireNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara policefatal house firefire marshalFort ErieFire Marshal's Officefort erie fire
