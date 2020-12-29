London police arrest 4 Londoners and seize fentanyl and several guns

Send this page to someone via email

London police have arrested four Londoners in connection with an investigation by the guns and drugs section.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Conway on Sunday and officers seized multiple items, including $6,000 worth of fentanyl, one shotgun, two rifles and several rounds of ammunition.

A 27-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 34-year-old man are jointly charged with several firearms-related offences, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old man is also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused are expected to appear in London court Tuesday by way of video concerning the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).