Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police arrest 4 Londoners and seize fentanyl and several guns

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 11:55 am
Four Londoners were arrested after members of the LPS guns and drugs section, with the assistance of members of the emergency response unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Conway Drive on Dec. 27, 2020.
Four Londoners were arrested after members of the LPS guns and drugs section, with the assistance of members of the emergency response unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Conway Drive on Dec. 27, 2020. Supplied by London Police Service

London police have arrested four Londoners in connection with an investigation by the guns and drugs section.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Conway on Sunday and officers seized multiple items, including $6,000 worth of fentanyl, one shotgun, two rifles and several rounds of ammunition.

A 27-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 34-year-old man are jointly charged with several firearms-related offences, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Trending Stories

Read more: More than 100 unmasked people gather at Wheatley, Ont., church for 2nd day in a row

A 28-year-old man is also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused are expected to appear in London court Tuesday by way of video concerning the charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylLondon PoliceFirearmlpsDrugs LondonLondon fentanyllondon police guns and drugs section
Flyers
More weekly flyers