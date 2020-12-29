Londoners to dispose of Christmas trees at EnviroDepot after curbside collection cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Some changes have been made in terms of how Londoners get rid of their Christmas tree this year.

The City of London says households looking to dispose of their Christmas tree are asked to drop them off at an EnviroDepot.

There will be no curbside collection for Christmas trees and winter greenery in January, either as a separate pickup or with regular garbage pickup.

As part of the Multi-Year Budget discussions, it was removed at the beginning of 2020 as a cost-saving measure, according to the city.

EnviroDepot locations across London are offering three additional drop-off days in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays:

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday, Dec. 29 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

All decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights must be removed from the tree.

The city says residents can also place their Christmas tree in their backyard if they have space and it will become a habitat for birds.

In the spring, trees that are three metres or shorter can be placed at the curb for regular yard waste collection.

The city is also reminding Londoners to:

Put gift wraps and bags in the trash, and not in the recycling bin.

Avoid putting recycling and garbage bins on snowbanks during garbage collection.

Flatten and tie cardboard boxes into bundles no larger than 75 centimetres by 75 centimetres by 30 centimetres or stack them flattened in your blue bin.

The following items should never be placed in the recycling bin, according to the city:

Clementine boxes

Ribbons, bows and decorations

Plastic toys

Styrofoam and bubble wrap

Paper napkins, towels and soiled paper plates

5:42 How to make your own macaron Christmas tree How to make your own macaron Christmas tree