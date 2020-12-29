Menu

Health

Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at Dartmouth’s Atlantic Superstore

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 11:28 am
Braemar Superstore
Atlantic Superstore. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Atlantic Superstore at 650 Portland St. in Dartmouth.

Health officials say the exposure may have occurred on Dec. 21 between noon and 2 p.m. and on Dec. 23 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone present at this location during the above time periods is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more: Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported on WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

The NSHA said it is anticipated anyone exposed to the coronavirus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6, 2021.

Anyone who has worked at or visited Atlantic Superstore on the dates and times indicated must immediately visit the COVID-19 self-assessment page to book a COVID-19 test, the NSHA said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement' Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement
Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement

This must be done regardless of whether or not the person has COVID-19 symptoms, such as a runny nose or persistent cough.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” said NSHA.

