Brandon, Man., police make final arrest in racially charged stabbing

Brandon police have made the final and fifth arrest in a racially charged stabbing that happened in September.

On Boxing Day around 11:30 p.m., police located and arrested a 36-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the stabbing, which occurred in the 900 block of Princess Avenue on Sept. 3, 2020.

He was lodged at Brandon Police Service and will appear in court Sunday on charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

The incident took place at the Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skate Plaza and involved a group of five people — four women and one man — allegedly yelling racial slurs at a Black man.

Police say they viewed video that shows suspects yelling racial slurs at the man before punching, kicking and stabbing him.

Brandon police said the video shows the fight first breaking out between the victim and the male suspect. The four women then join in with punches and kicks.

“The victim defends himself, and is holding one of the suspects down when one of the women pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim five times in the side of his abdomen,” the Brandon Police Service said in a news release in September, after the altercation initially happened.

“The altercation ends as the man walks away, bleeding from wounds on his side. The female with the knife also slashed the tires of the man’s vehicle before the stabbing occurred.”

The victim was taken to the hospital by a bystander.

Two women were initially arrested, a 23-year-old and 20-year old.

Each were charged with assault, public mischief, and public incitement of hatred, as well as failing to comply with a release order.

Days later a 21-year-old woman was also charged and and later the fourth suspect, a 60-year-old woman was charged.