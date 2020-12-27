Menu

Canada

No injuries after 7 residents escape house fire in east London, Ont.: chief

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 27, 2020 2:44 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

No injuries were reported after seven people escaped a house fire in east London, according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland says crews responded to the blaze at 2680 Dundas Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

By the time they arrived, fire was venting out of windows and upper floors but all seven residents had already made it outside, according to Loveland.

“They smelled smoke but the smoke alarms went off, so it apprised them of the fact that the house was on fire, and they were all able to self-evacuate before (crews) arrived on scene.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but the platoon chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.

Damage is pegged around $400,000-$500,000.

Loveland is reminding Londoners to install working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and to test them monthly.

