No injuries after 7 residents escape house fire in east London, Ont.: chief

No injuries were reported after seven people escaped a house fire in east London, according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland says crews responded to the blaze at 2680 Dundas Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Active Incident at 2680 Dundas Street. Crews still on scene of a house fire. Seven people escaped due to working smoke alarms. Fire is under control, investigators on scene determining cause and circumstances. The occupants have been displaced.#LdnOnt#LFDOnt — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 27, 2020

By the time they arrived, fire was venting out of windows and upper floors but all seven residents had already made it outside, according to Loveland.

“They smelled smoke but the smoke alarms went off, so it apprised them of the fact that the house was on fire, and they were all able to self-evacuate before (crews) arrived on scene.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but the platoon chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.

Damage is pegged around $400,000-$500,000.

Loveland is reminding Londoners to install working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and to test them monthly.

