New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 38 cases remain active in the province.

According to Public Health, the new cases are of an individual in their 60s in the Moncton region and another in their 20s in the Miramichi region.

Both cases are self-isolating and are travel related, health officials said.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19 on Friday

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 590 and 543 have recovered.

The province said there have been eight deaths and one patient is hospitalized in intensive care. As of Saturday, 149,999 tests have been conducted.

Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported on three flights

Public Health released a statement on Saturday saying it has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8476 – from Grande Prairie to Calgary, arrived at 4:39 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 150 – from Calgary to Toronto, arrived at 11:20 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8910– from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

“Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick,” Public Health said.