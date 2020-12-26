Winnipeg police asking for help finding a missing woman last seen Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Police say 38-year-old June Johnson was last seen downtown on December 24 at 6 p.m.

She was seen wearing a black and white jacket, black pants and black winter boots.

Johnson is described as 5’3, with a slim build, long dark hair that’s usually worn up and thick glasses.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for her well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service – Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

